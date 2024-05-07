WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW's Don Callis Says He Has a Few Books in the Works

Posted By: James Walsh on May 07, 2024

AEW's Don Callis Says He Has a Few Books in the Works

Don Callis says he has a couple of books that will be released within the next two years. The AEW manager appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event and noted that he has a boook on leadership management as well as one on pro wrestling set to release.

“I have two books coming out in the next two years,” Callis said (per Fightful). “One is a leadership management book, Leadership Secrets of Don Callis, and the other is a book about wrestling, but intellectualizing some of these concepts.”

He continued to talk about the wrestling book, noting, “That book is called Over is Over. It’s a cute double entendre. When you’re over, you know you’re over. So, over is over, but over is also ‘over,’ like barely exists. What people think now of someone who is over, they are not. Getting cheered, getting people saying ‘Fight Forever’ is not over. That’s a crowd reaction that you beg for. Being over means you walk out and get a reaction.”

Callis is the manager of the Don Callis Family in AEW. No word on exactly when the two books will release.

 
Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #don callis #aew #ecw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87495/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π