Footage of Ric Flair's Altercation with a Pizza Parlor Worker Surfaces Online

Not every Italian restaurant has the customer service of Pastamania, brother!

Recently, Ric Flair blasted a pizza parlor for being asked to leave. It felt weird and out of place. Well, the video footage didn't air 6 months later on TBS. Instead, it was posted to Twitter and shows Ric Flair's altercation with the worker where Flair seems to be bullying the worker. It also seems there is a debate on if he's "cut off." Flair has been known to drink a little too much but the hope, perhaps futile, was that he would reduce this behavior after his near death experience a few years ago.

Here is a transcript of the events and the video at the bottom.

Flair: [I didn’t do anything wrong] except spend money and put this place over and bring my family and friends here. That is bad for you.



Worker: Why would it be that for me?



Flair: Well, watch social media tomorrow.



Worker: I don’t follow social media.



Flair: Well, you better. What’s your name? Nicholas what? Nicholas Dickhead.



Worker: You don’t have to call me like that, sir.



Flair: You don’t have to do this to me. I didn’t do one thing wrong. I walked in the bathroom.



Worker: And you cussed at my kitchen manager.



Flair: What world are you living? Did I touch him?



Worker: You said cuss words.



Flair: No, is that his word against yours? I didn’t say one cuss word. Ma’am, I’m going to give you a $1,000 tip just to I’m going to say to him, kiss my ass.



Worker: You don’t have to be disrespectful, sir.



Flair: You’re telling me to leave.



Worker: I’m not telling you to leave, but I’m telling you that you’re cut off.



Flair: Oh, I’m cut off in the front? Really?



Worker: Yes, sir. It no matter if you’re paying or not.



Flair: It’s your man, that man, that man. Ma’am, please give yourself a $1,000 tip. She and I are cool and along comes this dipshit.



Worker: You don’t have to call me that.



Flair: I’ll say it again. You’re a dipshit. I’m leaving, trust me. Come on side here and talk to me like a man.



Worker: I’m not going to do that because I’m on the clock.



Flair: You are the pussy clock.





Flair then stated having words with another patron before the video ended.



