Cash Wheeler Set to Face Trial on May 20 for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm Charges.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW star Cash Wheeler is set to stand trial on May 20th in Orange County Court, Florida, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. This charge is considered a third-degree felony in the state. A pre-trial hearing is also scheduled for the upcoming Tuesday, May 7th, where Wheeler's presence is required.

Wheeler has maintained a plea of not guilty since the charges were laid against him. The incident unfolded after he was arrested in August 2023, following a warrant issued on July 28th, 2023. He officially entered his not guilty plea on August 3rd, 2023, in the circuit court of Orange County, Florida, and surrendered himself to authorities two weeks later on August 17th, 2023, with his arraignment occurring the next day.

The charges stem from a July 2023 incident described by the prosecution as a road rage confrontation, during which Wheeler allegedly brandished a firearm. His defense team has stated that Wheeler did not know the other individual involved in the incident. The prosecution has mentioned that there were multiple victims in this case.

If convicted under Florida law, Wheeler could face up to five years in prison, five years of probation, and a fine of $5,000.