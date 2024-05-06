WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cash Wheeler Set to Face Trial on May 20 for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm Charges.

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2024

Cash Wheeler Set to Face Trial on May 20 for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm Charges.

AEW star Cash Wheeler  is set to stand trial on May 20th in Orange County Court, Florida, on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. This charge is considered a third-degree felony in the state. A pre-trial hearing is also scheduled for the upcoming Tuesday, May 7th, where Wheeler's presence is required.

Wheeler has maintained a plea of not guilty since the charges were laid against him. The incident unfolded after he was arrested in August 2023, following a warrant issued on July 28th, 2023. He officially entered his not guilty plea on August 3rd, 2023, in the circuit court of Orange County, Florida, and surrendered himself to authorities two weeks later on August 17th, 2023, with his arraignment occurring the next day.

The charges stem from a July 2023 incident described by the prosecution as a road rage confrontation, during which Wheeler allegedly brandished a firearm. His defense team has stated that Wheeler did not know the other individual involved in the incident. The prosecution has mentioned that there were multiple victims in this case.

If convicted under Florida law, Wheeler could face up to five years in prison, five years of probation, and a fine of $5,000.

Ric Flair Reveals He Had A Heart Attack During His Final Match

Ric Flair's final match continues to be of discussion in the wrestling world. "The Nature Boy," Flair had his last bout two years ago at 73 [...]

— Ben Kerin May 06, 2024 01:25PM


Tags: #aew #cash wheeler

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87489/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π