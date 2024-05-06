WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Insider Details on Potential WWE WrestleMania Locations Before Endeavor Takeover

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 06, 2024

WWE recently revealed that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 in 2025, surprising many fans who expected Minneapolis to be chosen. According to a report from PW Insider, other cities were also considered before Endeavor's acquisition of WWE changed the strategic direction.

Previously, under the guidance of John Saboor, WWE's former EVP of Special Events, the company considered New Orleans, Las Vegas, and Orlando for future WrestleManias. However, Saboor departed to join Full Sail University last year, and Minneapolis made a compelling bid to host the event. The acquisition by Endeavor shifted the focus primarily to Las Vegas, leveraging Endeavor’s existing relationships in the city through UFC.

With the new ownership, Orlando and New Orleans are no longer certain as future venues. Decisions about WrestleMania locations now largely depend on the financial incentives, including rights fees and bids from interested cities and governments.

WWE President Nick Khan and his team are open to hosting WrestleMania in London if the financial terms are favorable. The company now prioritizes maximizing revenue from all available sources, moving away from previous traditions and plans in favor of economic benefits.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #wrestlemania #nick khan

