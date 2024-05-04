WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
QR Code Spotted at WWE Backlash Event, Unveils Phone Number and Message

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2024

Another QR code was displayed during today's WWE Backlash France, continuing the teasers that have been occurring for weeks. The latest provides a phone number and a voice message.

The message states: "You think you’re so close to finding him, but do you even know what you’re looking for? He’s not what you think. He just wants to help, that’s all he’s ever wanted. He opens up his arms and makes you feel like you’re wanted. He doesn’t change you. He reminds you. He wants to know, why did you forget about them? He says he opened the door and the time of secrets has come to an end."

When you call the number (888-280-3999), another message plays.

It states: "Do you know the story of the shepherds and the lost sheep? The shepherd sent the 99 others to search for the one sheep that had gone missing. She rejoiced when she found it. But what happened when my precious sheep went missing? None of you cared. There is family that did care. There are friends that did care. You let the darkness take them. Left them shackled in Hell, all alone. When I set them free, they are family now and we will do anything to protect our family. I can’t wait for you to see what we’ve become. It’s beautiful."


