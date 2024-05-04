WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Raw Bracket for King of the Ring Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2024

WWE also announced the first-round matches of the King of the Ring tournament.

Only the Raw matches have been announced for now, with the SmackDown bracket set to be revealed next week.

Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile
Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega
Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka
IYO SKY vs. Natalya

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor
Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio
Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov
GUNTHER vs. Sheamus


