WWE Announces Raw Bracket for King of the Ring Tournament

WWE also announced the first-round matches of the King of the Ring tournament.
Only the Raw matches have been announced for now, with the SmackDown bracket set to be revealed next week.
Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile
Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega
Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka
IYO SKY vs. Natalya
Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor
Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio
Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov
GUNTHER vs. Sheamus
