WWE Announces Raw Bracket for King of the Ring Tournament

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 04, 2024

WWE also announced the first-round matches of the King of the Ring tournament.

Only the Raw matches have been announced for now, with the SmackDown bracket set to be revealed next week.

Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile

Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vega

Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka

IYO SKY vs. Natalya

Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor

Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio

Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov

GUNTHER vs. Sheamus