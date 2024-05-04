Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill Win Women's Tag Team Championships at WWE Backlash: France

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Kabuki Warriors (C) vs. Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

The WWE France commentator enters the ring and announces that WWE Backlash: France has set an all-time record, as tonight's live gate for the show inside the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France is the largest gate for any arena show in the history of the company. Once that wraps up, we see the pre-match video package telling the story leading up to today's co-main event, which features the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

After it wraps up, we return inside the LDLC Arena where the theme for The Kabuki Warriors plays. Out comes the reigning and defending WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane for their latest title defense. They settle in the ring and their music dies down. Bianca Belair's theme plays next and out comes "The EST of WWE." She settles in the ring and after a little pause, the theme for Jade Cargill hits and out comes the new shiny addition to the women's roster in WWE.

Following the ring entrances of the champions and the challengers, Samantha Irvin gets the final formal pre-match ring introductions out of the way and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Belair and Asuka kick things off for their respective teams. Asuka anf Bianca trade forearm shots in the middle of the ring. Asuka with a kick and she runs to the ropes but Bianca hits her with a shoulder tackle.

Bianca goes for a clothesline but Asuka with an octopus submission but Bianca gets out of it and she slams Asuka onto the mat. Bianca with a suplex. Jade is tagged into the match and as is Sane who goes for a waist lock but Jade pushes her away. Sane with kicks and she goes for a cross body but Jade catches her with a back breaker. Bianca is tagged in and they double team Sane, slamming her onto the mat. Bianca runs to the ropes and she hits a moonsault.

She goes for the cover but Sane kicks out. Bianca gets Sane in the corner and hits her with right hands but Sane grabs her by her pony tail, Bianca jumps down and hits her with a kick to the side of the head. Sane falls to the outside and Bianca jumps to the outside, Sane moves out of the way and Asuka hits Bianca with a kick. Sane climbs the top rope and she hits her with a cross body. Sane throws her back into the ring. She goes for the cover but Bianca kicks out. Asuka is tagged in and they double team Bianca.

Asuka goes for the cover but Bianca kicks out. Asuka with kicks and Sane is tagged back in. They double team Bianca. Sane climbs the top rope and she hits her with a flying forearm to the face. Sane goes for the cover but Bianca kicks out. Asuka grabs Bianca but Bianca with a jaw breaker. Bianca with a suplex and both women are down. Sane is tagged in and Bianca goes for the tag but Sane knocks Jade off the ring apron. An elbow by Sane and Asuka is tagged in. They double team Bianca. Asuka goes for the cover but Bianca kicks out.

"The Empress of Tomorrow" goes for a submission but Bianca gets to her feet, lifting Asuka up. Asuka makes the tag to Sane and Sane with a right hand. A kick by Asuka and Sane grabs Bianca by her hair but Bianca pulls Sane towards her and hits her with a clothesline. Jade is tagged in and she hits them with a springboard off the top rope. Jade with a splash onto Asuka and Sane in the corner. Jade lifts Sane up and slams her onto the mat. She goes for the cover but Asuka breaks it up.

Asuka is tagged in and they double team Jade with kicks to the face. Sane hits Bianca with the neck breaker. She goes for the cover but the referee told her that Asuka is the legal partner. Jade with a forearm to the face and Asuka is on the ring apron. Asuka gets back into the ring but Jade with a kick. Jade with a head lock in the corner but Sane tags herself in. Sane with right hands but Jade with a modified chokeslam. Sane trips Jade up and gets her in an arm bar. Asuka and Bianca fight into the ring and Asuka with an arm bar on Bianca.

Jade and Bianca both get up from the arm bars and slam The Kabuki Warriors onto the mat. Jade goes for a double chokeslam but they throw Jade to the ropes and Bianca is tagged in. Jade throws Asuka to the outside. Bianca and Jade double team Sane and Jade hits her with a German suplex. Bianca goes for the cover but Sane kicks out. Asuka grabs Jade on the outside and throws her into the ring steps. Bianca with a spinebuster onto Sane.

She goes for a spear but Sane moves out of the way and Bianca hits the ring post. Asuka is tagged in. Sane with the Insane elbow. She goes for the cover but Jade breaks it up. The Kabuki Warriors double team Jade but Jade with a super kick on Asuka. Sane jumps off the second rope, Jade catches her, flips her in the air and slams her onto the mat. In comes Bianca and she hits Asuka with the KOD onto Sane. Bianca goes for the cover and gets the pin. We have new WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions.

Winners and NEW WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill

