Damian Priest Retains World Heavyweight Champion at WWE Backlash: France

WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest (C) vs. "Main Event" Jey Uso

Backstage, we see "Main Event" Jey Uso warming up ahead of his big WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity later in the show against Damian Priest. Solo Sikoa walks by and smirks at him. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa also pass by, and then a nervous-looking Paul Heyman follows behind them by a couple of steps, stopping to look at Jey nervously while shaking his head and looking back at Solo, Tama and Tonga.

From there, we head into the pre-match video package telling the story leading up to today's WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout. The theme for "Main Event" Jey Uso hits and out comes the master of "Yeet!" to the wildest crowd in recent memory, who are all flashing their cell phone flash lights, waving them around and singing along with Jey's energy-filled entrance tune.

He settles in the ring and does the wave to the beat of his theme, with the fans doing the same with the flash lights. Crazy atmosphere. So much so that like Orton, they let the theme play in full two times over, and then some. After his excellent ring entrance wraps up, his music dies down and the theme for his opposition plays. Out comes the reigning and defending WWE World Heavyweight Champion for his first PLE title defense since capturing the gold on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" at WrestleMania XL.

Samantha Irvin handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and challenger, and then the bell sounds to start this one off. The crowd is fired up big-time for this one, which is saying a lot because they've been absolutely off-the-charts intense all-show-long already. Uso plays the crowd like a fiddle, leading "YEET!" chants and flashlight waves from one side of the crowd to the other before finally starting to mix it up with the champ.

The two trade punches back-and-forth to start the offensive action off, with the crowd loudly reacting to each shot at Uso lands with super-loud "YEET!" chants. Priest goes for a right hand, but Jey lowers the top rope and Priest sails out to the floor, crashing and burning at ringside. Jey goes for a double axe off the ring apron but Priest catches him and slams him into the barricade. Priest with a forearm to the face and Jey rolls back into the ring.

Once the action resumes inside the squared circle, we see Priest blast Jey with a big right hand, before following up with a flying forearm. He goes for the cover but Jey kicks out before the count of three. Priest goes for a right hand but Jey with back suplex. Jey with right hands and a kick followed by an uppercut. Jey with a kick to the side of the head. Jey climbs the top rope and he hits him with a cross body. He goes for the cover but Priest kicks out.

Priest rolls to the outside and Jey with a suicide dive. Jey throws Priest back into the ring and as Jey is getting into the ring, out comes JD McDonaugh with a cheap shot. Priest hits him with a spear. He goes for the cover but Jey kicks out. Priest looks at JD and asks him why he is out there and that he told him he doesn’t need his help. JD gets on the ring apron and they argue. Jey hits JD with a super kick and he hits Priest with a super kick. Jey climbs the top rope and he hits Priest with the Uso Splash.

Uso immediately follows up the Uso Splash with a pin attempt, but Priest kicks out to keep this one going. Priest gets in some offense, but Uso fires up and again has Priest on the ropes. This time, Finn Balor runs out and gets involved, leading to Priest taking over and hitting his South of Heaven choke slam. He can't finish Uso off, however, so the match continues. We see Uso fire up again and he hits another Uso Splash off the top-rope.

He goes for the cover, but out of nowhere McDonagh re-appears and puts Priest's foot on the ropes, which keeps his title reign in-tact. The fans loudly chant "Assh*le!" and then "F*ck you, JD!" Uso pops up and hits a Flying Uso suicide dive through the ropes onto JD on the floor. He runs around the ring and hits a spear on Balor. He heads back to the ring, where Priest decks Uso and then brings him up to the top-rope, where he hits a Super South of Heaven choke slam for the pin fall victory to retain.

Winner and STILL WWE World Heavyweight Champion: Damian Priest

I have no idea what I want a Judgement Day breakup to look like.



