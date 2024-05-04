Bayley Retains Women’s Championship Defeating Naomi at WWE Backlash: France

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Women's Championship

Bayley (C) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi

The pre-match video package for our second bout of the show, which is our first championship match, airs now to tell the story leading up to the WWE Women's Championship triple-threat bout, with Bayley defending against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi. After it wraps up, Stratton makes her way out to the ring. Naomi comes out next and then the champ, Bayley, emerges to a huge crowd reaction.

From there, the bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. All three go for quick roll ups to start the match and the fans chant "Tiffy-Time! Tiffy-Time!" Bayley and Naomi with kicks onto Tiffany. They send her to the ropes but Tiffany with a kick and an elbow onto them. She throws Bayley shoulder first into the corner. Naomi goes for a dropkick onto Tiffany but she moves out of the way and Naomi hits Bayley with a dropkick.

Tiffany with an acrobatic back elbow to the face. She runs to the ropes but Bayley with a forearm to the face. Bayley goes for a sunset flip cover onto Naomi but Naomi blocks it and Tiffany hits Bayley with a dropkick. She goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out. Tiffany goes for the cover on Naomi but Naomi kicks out. Stratton throws Bayley to the ropes and she hits her with an elbow to the face. She grabs Bayley but Bayley with right hands.

Bayley to the ropes and Tiffany hits her with a clothesline. Tiffany throws Bayley into the corner and goes for an elbow but Bayley catches her. She goes for a back drop but Tiffany lands on her feet. Tiffany with an Alabama slam. She goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out. Tiffany gets to her feet and Naomi spears her through the ropes and both women fall to the outside. Naomi with forearms onto Tiffany but Tiffany throws her into the barricade.

Tiffany with a back elbow and she throws Naomi into the time keeper area. Bayley with a suicide dive through the ropes onto Tiffany. Naomi with a kick onto Bayley but Bayley stays on her feet. Naomi stands on top of the barricade and hits Bayley with a neck breaker. The fans chant “This is awesome”. Naomi gets on the ring apron and slams Tiffany head first into the mat. She hits Tiffany with a split legged moon sault and goes for the cover but Bayley breaks it up.

Naomi slams Bayley face first into the turnbuckle. She places Bayley on the top rope and Naomi climbs the second rope but Tiffany pulls her down. Tiffany climbs the second rope but Naomi with right hands. Naomi picks Tiffany up and hits her with a sit down powerbomb. She goes for the cover but Bayley kicks out. Naomi with a submission in the middle of the ring but Bayley with an elbow off the top rope breaks it up. She goes for the cover but Naomi kicks out.

Bayley goes for the cover on Tiffany but Tiffany kicks out. Bayley with a sunset flip onto Naomi slamming her into the turnbuckle. Bayley hits Tiffany with the Bayley to Belly. She goes for the cover but Tiffany kicks out. Tiffany takes over again. With Bayley and Naomi both down, she goes for a double Prettiest Moonsault Ever but the two move and fire back with a double-team 1D to lay Tiffany out. Naomi tries rolling Bayley up, but Bayley reverses and gets the three count.

Winner and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Bayley

NAOMI AND BAYLEY JUST DID A 1D



🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨#WWEBacklash



WHAT A MATCH



pic.twitter.com/TbpxWwfyso — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 4, 2024

WWE Backlash: France results from Saturday, May 4, 2024 are courtesy of Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live on Peacock from 1-4pm EST.

More WWE Backlash France Results: