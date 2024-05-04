Tanga Loa, Brother of Tama Tonga, Assists Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa in Victory at WWE Backlash: France

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga

Kevin Owens' theme music hits to get things rolling with our first match of the show. "The Prize Fighter" gets an insanely loud reaction from the crowd as he makes his way out for our tag-team opening contest. Randy Orton's theme hits next and out comes "The Viper" to the French crowd loudly, loudly singing along with the entire song.

WWE lets Orton's theme play in full two times around, and then some, as the intense crowd continues to loudly sing along with it. Orton soaked up the moment. Their opponents from The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, make their way out next and the fight gets off immediately between these four guys. It gets so intense that security runs out to deal with it, but they get beaten down as well.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis comes out and declares this is no a no-rules Street Fight. The crowd goes wild again and the fight continues, with two of the four brawling in the wild crowd. After a rough two minutes, with each member of their respective teams going at it in the crowd, they finally bring it back towards the ring where Kevin Owens drops Solo onto the steps.

Orton grabs a trash can and clocks Tonga across the head. Owens has a lid and smacks Solo then grabs a kendo stick and smacks Solo across the back a bit. Owens with a trash can. He smashes it onto Solo’s head. Owens grabs Tama and lays him across the announce table. Orton smacks him across the back repeatedly. He tries putting him through it, but it doesn't break.

"The Viper" and "The Prize Fighter" each pull tables out from under the ring as the crazy crowd explodes once again. Orton slid his table inside the ring while Owens set his up on the floor. Orton put Tonga on the table at ringside. Orton went to the apron and then splashed Tonga through the table. In the ring, Sikoa caught Orton with a punch and then used a Samoan Drop to put him through the other table.

After some more back-and-forth action inside the ring, we see The Bloodline duo shift the offensive momentum back in their favor. With Owens and Tonga laid out in the ring, Solo works over Orton on the floor. He clears off the commentary desk and brings Orton up and on it. Fans begin chanting "RKO! RKO!" as they see it coming well in advance.

It turns out they were right, as Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike, only for Orton to come to life and hit an RKO out of nowhere on the table, which again does not break. We see three steel chairs unfolded and set up in the ring by Owens. He takes Tonga to the top-rope and hits a super-brain buster onto the pile of chairs, and the crowd goes insane.

Owens rolls over and puts his arm over Tonga, but someone yanks the referee out during the follow-up pin attempt. It is another member of The Bloodline, who they are calling Tonga Loa. Tama Tonga's brother has arrived in WWE. Back in the ring, Sikoa hits a urinagi to Owens on a chair. Sikoa follows up with a Samoan Spike for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga

TAMA TONGA’S BROTHER TAMA LOA DEBUTS AND HELPS SOLO SIKOA & TAMA TONGA WIN. WHAT A MATCH.



NEW BLOODLINE LOOKS UNSTOPPABLE. WE ARE SO UP 🔥 #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/eqSlQ41LVz — Tribal Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) May 4, 2024

WWE Backlash: France results from Saturday, May 4, 2024 are courtesy of Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709), our live coverage partner, as the show aired live on Peacock from 1-4pm EST.

