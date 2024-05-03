WWE SmackDown Results From Lyon-Décines, France (5/3/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Friday afternoon, May 3, 2024, WWE held the taping for the "go-home" episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, leading up to WWE Backlash: France. The full spoiler results from the taping, as provided by Richard Trionfo and PWInsider.com, can be viewed below. The episode is scheduled to air tonight at 8/7c on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/3/2024)



The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." signature narrated by Paul "Triple H" Levesque gets us started as always. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show as we see Cody Rhodes walking in the back. We see AJ Styles outside arriving to the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, the location of tonight's WWE Backlash: France "go-home" show. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton walk in the parking lot.

Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton, Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka

Kairi and Naomi start off and they lock up. Naomi with a wrist lock and Kairi with a punch. Sane with an Irish whip and Naomi floats ver and saheks her rear end in Sane's face and kicks her away. Naomi with a hesitation drop kick and a kick to Sane. Bianca tags in and she hits a handspring moonsault for a near fall. Bianca with a slam attempt and Sane escapes. Bianca with a marching delayed vertical suplex. Bianca sends Asuka to the floor and Sane with a spinning back fist. Bayley makes the tag and Bianca kicks Sane. Bianca and Bayley have some words and Asuka pulls Bianca to the floor. Tiffany tags in and hits a spinebuster on Bayley. We go to commercial.

We are back and Bayley blocks a double suplex by Asuka and Sane. Asuka with a shoulder followed by a knee from Sane and a kick from Asuka for a near fall. Tiffany tags in and she chokes Bayley in the ropes. Dakota tags in and she kicks Bayley. Sane tags in and she tags in Asuka. Asuka goes to the turnbuckles for Sane to send Bayley into Asuka's rear end. Asuka gets a near fall. Tiffany with an Irish whip and Tiffany with a back handspring elbow into the corner followed by a snap mare into a cartwheel for an Alabama Slam and she gets a near fall. Tiffany kicks Bayley and Bayley with a punch. Tiffany with a forearm and kick. Tiffany knocks Jade off the apron and then she sends Bayley into Naomi to knock her off the apron. Bayley with a Saito suplex and both women are down in the ring.

Bianca reluctantly thinks about tagging in but Jade gets on the apron and she tags in. Jade with a bicycle kick followed by a choke slam and a uranage back breaker. Jade with a splash to Dakota and a power bomb. Bianca is slammed onto Dakota by Jade and Sane breaks up the cover. Asuka with a drop kick to Jade. Naomi with a Bubba Bomb to Asuka. Tiffany kicks Naomi and Bayley with a belly-to-belly suplex to Tiffany. Dakota with a scorpion kick to Bayley. Bianca avoids a kick from Dakota and Bianca with KOD for the three count.

Winners: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, Bayley, and Naomi

A-Town Down Under, Jade Cargill/Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley & Carmelo Hayes

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are in the locker room. Theory says that France gets to see their first title defense. Waller smells something and he says it is smoke. That is what the Street Profits want, but they will show they are the smoke. We go to commercial.

When we return, we go to Kayla Braxton in the back with Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Kayla asks them about the tag title match tomorrow. Jade says they are confident. Bianca says she is ready for closure. Damage CTRL has come after her for her entire career. When they win tomorrow, they will be done wth Damage CTRL forever.

We see Naomi and Bayley in the room as well and Bianca gets a little flustered, but Jade calms her down. From there, we shoot to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, who is with Carmelo Hayes. He tells Carmelo he needs to show up and show out. Hayes says he almost beat Cody last week and he wants to be part of the King of the Ring.

Bobby Lashley shows up and he congratulates Hayes on being drafted to Smackdown and on his match with Cody. He tells Hayes if he needs anything, give him a call. Hayes thanks Bobby for the offer and he thinks he has it under control after last week's match. Bobby reminds Hayes that he lost and to make sure his shots count. Hayes asks Bobby the last time he took his shot. Bobby tells Hayes to be careful who he disrespects. We go to commercial.

New Catch Republic vs. Authors Of Pain

We take a look back at the Draft. We see a graphic for the roster for Smackdown effective Monday. Dunne and Akam start things off and Akam sends Dunne to the floor. Akam goes to the apron but Dunne with a flying kick. Dunne with drop kicks to Akam but Akam stays on his feet. Dunne goes for a kimura when Akam catches Dunne.

Bate tags in and they punch Akam into the corner. Bate with a running European uppercut and a second one. Akam with a clothesline that flips Bate when he goes for a third one. Rezar tags in and he punches Bate. Rezar sets for a suplex and Bate with knees to the head to block it and get back to his feet.

Bat with punches and Bate tries for a suplex ut he cannot get Rezar off his feet. Rezar goes for a suplex and Bate counters into a sleeper.Dunne tags in and he goes up top and hits a double stomp to the arm and Bate with a drop kick to send Rezar to the floor. Dunne sends Akam over the top rope.

Bate with a senton off the turnbuckles onto Akam and Rezar. Bate with a springboard forearm to Akam but Akam gets Bate on his shoulders and hits a running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. We go to commercial. When we return, we see Rezar with a side slam while Akam connects with a boot and he gets a near fall on Bate.

Akam slams Bate's head into the mat a few times. Rezar tags in and he applies a bear hug. Bate with a drop kick and Akam prevents the tag. Bate with punches to try to get away from Akam. Bate with a rebound clothesline and both men are down. Dunne tags in and he hits an enzuigiri on Akam and a kick to send Rezar to the floor.

Dunne stomps on the hands and he hits a drop kick. Dunne with a moonsault off the arpon to Akam. Dunne with an Asai DDT for a near fall. Dunne goes up top and sets for a moonsault but he lands on his feet when Akam moves. Bate tags in and he hits a jab. Dunne with a kick. Bate tries to get Akam up and he does and he gives him an airplane spin into a Michinoku Driver.

Dunne has in and Bate with a shooting star press followed by a knee from Dunne for a near fall. Rezar grabs Dunne and Bate but they stop Rezar and send him to the floor. Scarlett gets on the apron to stop Dunne but Bate with a dive onto Rezar. Kross tosses Bate to the floor with a whirly bird. Kross punches Dunne and Akam with a uranage. Akam and Rezar with a sit out power bomb and neck breaker combination for the three count.

Winners: Authors Of Pain

Backstage With Paul Heyman & SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis

We take a look at what happened last week with Kevin Owens, Tama Tonga, and Solo Sikoa. Nick Aldis is in his office and Paul Heyman enters. They exchange glares and Paul asks if Nick got his memo. Nick says he did and he says the request is denied. He wants to know why he would pull Kevin and Randy from the match at Backlash.

Paul says he has tried with Nick, but what happens to Randy and Kevin is no longer on his conscience. Whatever happens to them is on Nick's conscience. Nick asks if that is by order of the Tribal Chief. Paul returns and says that is not funny. Nick asks Paul if he is in charge. Paul says he hasn't spoken to Roman since Wrestlemania. Nick says when Roman pulled himself out of the draft . . .

Paul says Roman did not pull Roman out of the draft . . . HE pulled Roman out of the draft. He had no choice. He could not subject Roman to the chaos in the Bloodline. He tells Nick that he cannot let Kevin and Randy get involved with what will happen to them tomorrow. Nick suggests that if Paul pulled Roman from the draft, he can ask Kevin and Randy to not be in the tag match tomorrow and he can do it on the RKO Show, which is next. We go to commercial.

The RKO Show With Randy Orton, Kevin Owens & Special Guest Paul Heyman

Randy Orton makes his way to the ring. He is followed by Kevin Owens for the RKO Show. Kevin greets the people of Lyon in French and he welcomes everyone to the premiere of the RKO show. Randy says Kevin would normally have had to convince him to do this, but these people are awesome. Randy says it didn't take much to talk him into teaming with Kevin Owens to face the Bloodline and kick both of their asses.

Kevin says Randy had some issues about their guests and Kevin didn't want to have a guest. Kevin says he wanted to have fun with the people, but he got call after call from someone he didn't want to answer. At 4 AM on Wednesday, Paul Heyman wanted to be his guest. Paul said he had something important to say.

Kevin asks Randy if he wants to introduce Paul Heyman. Randy says he doesn't want to introduce him, but he wants to introduce him to the three most dangerous letters in Sports Entertainment. Paul introduces himself and Kevin and Randy say they didn't introduce him.

Paul says he comes out here tonight with respect, admiration, and with wisdom. Paul asks Randy and Kevin if he can enter the ring but Kevin tells Randy he can't RKO him right away. Kevin asks Paul to speak. Paul responds to the crowd and he says he wants Roman too. Paul says he came out for a simple reason. He says he has great respect for Randy and Kevin. There was competition when you were in the ring with Roman. Paul says the rules are different with Solo and Tama. He tells them to do everyone a favor and back out of the match.

Randy asks Paul if he is trying to ask them to give up a match. Kevin points out that everything is falling apart around him. Randy asks Paul who is the real Tribal Chief. Paul says that Randy has put him in a bad position. The whole world knows there is only one Tribal Chief . . . Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attack Kevin and Randy from behind.

Randy and Solo fight to the floor and exchange punches while Kevin and Tama stay in the ring for a bit, until they go to the floor. Officials try to separate them and it doesn't really work that well. Orton sends a member of security over the announce table and he gives another a back drop driver onto the announce table. Owens with a flip dive onto everyone on the floor.

LA Knight vs. Angel Garza

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins are in the back. Ford says they have been practicing their French. Ford asks if they are going to become the tag team champions and Dawkins says oui. We head back into the arena for singles action, as LA Knight goes one-on-one against Angel Garza of Legado Del Fantasma.

They lock up and Knight with a side head lock. Knight with a shoulder tackle. Angel with a knee and punches. Angel with an uppercut and an Irish whip but Knight with a clothesline out of the corner. Knight with a swinging neck breaker and he sends Angel to the floor. Knight blocks a punch and he punches Angel and slams his head into the apron many times.

Knight sends Angel into the ring and Knight clotheslines Angel over the top rope to the floor. Knight with a drop kick through the ropes. Knight with punches and he sends Angel into the turnbuckle. Knight with an Irish whip and clothesline ito the corner. Knight with a suplex and he gets a near fall. We go to commercial.

We are back and Knight with chops and punches. Knight with an Irish whip and Humberto distracts Knight and Angel with a head butt. Knight avoids clotheslines and hits a flying clothesline of his own. Knight kicks Angel int e corner and hits a running knee into the corner. Knight with a power slam and an elbow drop. Knight sets for the BFT but Humberto distracts Knight and Angel gets a near fall with a rollup. Knight with BFT for the three count.

After the match, Knight gets a mic. Knight says he wants to talk to ya. He says it is the same song all over the world. If he wanted to be cliche, he would say this is his ring. He says he isn't going to do that. He says he will make this his ring. Knight says he is in the King of the Ring.

Santos Escobar interrupts and he says it is impressive that you keep talking and talking and talking and talking. Santos tells Knight he keeps running his mouth. While you are busy running your mouth at King of the Ring, he will be winning.

Knight says he couldn't hear Santos over the crowd telling him he sucks. Knight says he thought he heard he talks too much. When he stops talking, that is when you get stomped out. Then you will realize that it is his game.

Winner: LA Knight

Dragon Lee Gains Measure Of Revenge On Carlito

We take a look back at the revelation that Carlito attacked Dragon Lee before Wrestlemania. Byron Saxton is with Carlito and he asks why did he attack Dragon Lee. Carlito says he has been away from the WWE for many years. He wanted another Wrestlemania moment with his family.

When Rey made the challenge, he thought Rey would pick Carlito. Instead he picks Dragon Lee, who has been here for five minutes? That is not cool. It was not personal. The whole plan would have worked. Dragon Lee then attacks Carlito and security breaks things up and Carlito runs away.

WWE Tag-Team Championships

A-Town Down Under (C) vs. The Street Profits

Theory punches Dawkins after Waller attacks Ford. Waller tags in and he punches Dawkins. Dawkins with a back elbow and Ford tags in and hits a drop kick. They hit a double flapjack on Theory. Waller punches Ford and Ford with a uranage and Dawkins tags in. Dawkins goes up top and he hits a swanton.

Waller goes to the floor and Ford tags in and he hits a flip dive over Waller and Theory. Ford sends Waller back into the ring and he tags in Waller. They hit a double belly-to-back suplex. Dawkins with an Irish whip and a twisting splash into the corner and an enzuigiri. Dawkins gets a near fall. We go to commercial.

We are back and Ford knocks Waller off the apron and Ford with a clothesline to Theory. Ford is sent to the apron and Ford with a forearm and a springboard back elbow. Ford gets a near fall. Theory lands on his feet on a belly-to-back suplex. Ford with an enzuigiri to Theory and Waller goes up top and then he hits a springboard coast to cost to Dawkins for a near fall.

Theory tags in and he sets for a slingshot rolling drop kick but Dawkins with a POUNCE and Sky High. Ford tags in and he goes up for a Doomsday Blockbuster on Theory for a near fall. Dawkins tags in and Dawkins gets Theory on his shoulders but Theory rakes the eyes and he crotches Ford. Dawkins with a forearm and he sets for an O'Connor Roll but Waller with a flatliner to Dawkins while the referee checks on Ford. Theory gets the three count.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: A-Town Down Under

WrestleMania Announcement Coming Tomorrow

Wade Barrett says there will be an announcement on social media tomorrow about Wrestlemania. The Countdown pre-show for WWE Backlash: France tomorrow will feature Jackie Redmond, CM Punk, and Big E. They run through the card for Backlash.

Cody Rhodes, AJ Styles Face-To-Face Ahead Of WWE Backlash: France

AJ Styles makes his way to the ring. We go to commercial. We are back with a look at the next international weekend of broadcasts from Saudi Arabia. Cody Rhodes makes his way to the ring. Cody asks Lyon what do they want to talk about . . . in French. AJ tells Cody he doesn't care what they want to talk about and Cody is in the ring with him. He says it is like ... Cody says he grew up watching AJ in Georgia.

AJ says he doesn't need to hear crap that he was Cody's idol. AJ says he is still in his prime. Cody says he wasn't saying that. AJ talks about how the fans are disrespectful. They were never on the same path. You had your path laid out for you. Everyone wanted the son of Dusty Rhodes, even WWE. They welcomed you with open arms. You loved it here, until things didn't work out and got rough. You couldn't handle it, if you know what he means. You left. You packed your bags and left. You made the decision.

AJ says he was kept out of WWE for years. He was not welcomed with open arms. He had to prove himself and make it to the top and he did it all by himself . . .unlike you, who had legends and Hall of Famers watching your back so you could finish your story. AJ says he beat those guys. He says he beat them all, the same way he will beat Cody tomorrow at Backlash. He will find his way to the top again and remind Cody and everyone else he is Phenomenal.

Cody asks AJ who is he trying to convince because of what he said last week. Do not diminish Cody's accomplishments to diminish yourself. His first title defense is against AJ. They can call it a dream match. Tomorrow, Cody says he is not looking at AJ as Phenomenal, but as his first. Cody says that is too sweet. Cody drops the mic and AJ puts up the fingers for the Bullet Club and then he slaps Cody before leaving the ring.

We cut to the back where Solo Sikoa, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and Tama Tonga are fighting. Solo misses with a chair but Randy does not. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us, and make sure to join us tomorrow afternoon for live results coverage of the WWE Backlash: France premium live event.