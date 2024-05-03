Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown in France Featuring Tag Team Championship Match

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2024

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, and aired on FOX.

Here’s what to expect:

- Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles meet before their title match at Backlash

- Grayson Waller & Austin Theory face Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship

- Randy Orton hosts Kevin Owens on the RKO Show

- Authors of Pain take on New Catch Republic

- Tiffany Stratton & Damage CTRL battle Jade Cargill, Bayley, Naomi, & Bianca Belair