Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown in France Featuring Tag Team Championship Match

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, and aired on FOX.
Here’s what to expect:
- Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles meet before their title match at Backlash
- Grayson Waller & Austin Theory face Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship
- Randy Orton hosts Kevin Owens on the RKO Show
- Authors of Pain take on New Catch Republic
- Tiffany Stratton & Damage CTRL battle Jade Cargill, Bayley, Naomi, & Bianca Belair
⚡ WWE Set to Unveil King & Queen of the Ring Brackets This Weekend
WWE is set to reveal the brackets for the upcoming King & Queen of the Ring tournaments soon. Originally planned for last year in Saudi [...]— Ben Kerin May 03, 2024 12:39PM
