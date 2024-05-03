WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview for Tonight's WWE SmackDown in France Featuring Tag Team Championship Match

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2024

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will be held at the LDLC Arena in Lyon-Décines, France, and aired on FOX.

Here’s what to expect:

- Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles meet before their title match at Backlash

- Grayson Waller & Austin Theory face Street Profits for the WWE Tag Team Championship

- Randy Orton hosts Kevin Owens on the RKO Show

- Authors of Pain take on New Catch Republic

- Tiffany Stratton & Damage CTRL battle Jade Cargill, Bayley, Naomi, & Bianca Belair

