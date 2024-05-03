Wendi Richter Challenges Toni Storm: "Bring it, I'm Not Afraid"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

63-year-old Wendi Richter is open to a showdown with Toni Storm.

Toni Storm has recently been challenging Richter, with the conflict igniting at the 2023 AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum.

During a Highspots Virtual Gimmick Table signing, when questioned about the potential matchup with Storm, Richter expressed surprise at being called out. She commented, "I didn’t even know she had been calling me out. Someone told me she’s been doing it on a regular basis. Well, money does talk. If they can cough up enough money, I’d take her on. I’d even give her the first swing."

Richter continued, "Bring it, Toni. You think you can beat me? I’d like to see it. I’m not afraid."

Richter's last appearance in the ring was in 2005.