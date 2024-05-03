WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Booker T Predicts Bright Future for NXT Star Jaida Parker

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2024

Booker T Predicts Bright Future for NXT Star Jaida Parker

In the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker T discussed WWE NXT star Jaida Parker and other topics. Here are some key points:

Discussing Becky Lynch's win of the Women’s World Championship, Booker T said, “They know they can trust Becky Lynch, and she’s proven as far as championship quality goes. You’re not gonna find a better general in WWE or any other company — male or female — than Becky Lynch. And that’s just the truth. I didn’t realize that either. I didn’t realize how good Becky Lynch was also, until I saw her up close and personal in NXT. And I go, ‘Good God, man. This girl’s a general.’ You’re talking about somebody who doesn’t have any flaws. That’s Becky. You’re talking about someone who works so much bigger than she actually really is? That’s Becky.”

On Jaida Parker's future in NXT, he commented, “I think she’s gonna be a huge star. I watch her, her feel, it has a real feel to it. She’s somebody that I really think, after a very, very short time, they’re going to be calling her for the main roster. She’s going to grow boom, like that. So I’m looking forward to it, seriously.”

Source: 411Mania for transcription
Tags: #wwe #nxt #booker t #jaida parker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87450/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π