Julia Hart Recovers from Shoulder Surgery: Timeline for Her Return to Action

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2024

Julia Hart has started her journey to recovery.

The House of Black member and former AEW TBS Women’s Champion recently took to social media to share an update on her health status. She posted a photo on her official Instagram Stories showing her left arm in a large brace following shoulder surgery.

In her post, she expressed her determination with the words "Recover, rebuild, reclaim."

According to PWInsider,  the wrestling star is anticipated to be sidelined until late summer or early fall.

We will continue to provide updates on her recovery.

 


