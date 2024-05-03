WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ethan Page Parts Ways with AEW and ROH

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 03, 2024

Ethan Page has not competed in AEW or Ring of Honor since the ROH Honor Club event on February 10, 2024. Recently, he has increased his appearances at independent wrestling events and has been actively promoting Alpha-1 Wrestling. On Thursday, his profile was taken down from the official AEW website.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Page is no longer associated with AEW or ROH. They reported, "Sources Fightful Select have spoken with said that Page was looking to leave AEW as far back as February. He was slated for an ROH TV Title feud before visa issues with Kyle Fletcher briefly delayed them. Word within AEW and other companies was that Page is no longer with AEW, or that his departure is a formality."

Source: Fightful Select
