Jerry Seinfeld Credits WWE Saturday Nights Main Event for Helping Launch his "Seinfeld" Sitcom

Jerry Seinfeld has been making the rounds of late discussing a lot of the flaws with comedy in the modern era. The man responsible for one of the biggest finale viewership numbers in history has pointed his finger at "woke culture" for hurting comedy and hindering society today. But, he does have some nice things to say about our world... The world of pro wrestling, that is!

Seinfeld, when discussing the origins of how "Seinfeld" got made, says that NBC executive Rick Ludwin actually took money from WWE's Saturday Night Main Event to fund the first four episodes of the show: