WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Jerry Seinfeld Credits WWE Saturday Nights Main Event for Helping Launch his "Seinfeld" Sitcom

Posted By: James Walsh on May 02, 2024

Jerry Seinfeld Credits WWE Saturday Nights Main Event for Helping Launch his "Seinfeld" Sitcom

Jerry Seinfeld has been making the rounds of late discussing a lot of the flaws with comedy in the modern era. The man responsible for one of the biggest finale viewership numbers in history has pointed his finger at "woke culture" for hurting comedy and hindering society today. But, he does have some nice things to say about our world... The world of pro wrestling, that is!
 
Seinfeld, when discussing the origins of how "Seinfeld" got made, says that NBC executive Rick Ludwin actually took money from WWE's Saturday Night Main Event to fund the first four episodes of the show:
 
The relevant section is near the beginning of the clip here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9Sj2LsstrA
 
 
 
Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #wwe #saturday nights main event #classic wrestling #seinfeld

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87442/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π