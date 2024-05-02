WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

TNA Reveals Four Exciting Matches for Television Taping After Under Siege Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2024

TNA Reveals Four Exciting Matches for Television Taping After Under Siege Event

TNA Wrestling has scheduled four matches for the May 4th TV tapings in Albany, New York. The tapings follow the Under Siege special on TNA+. The lineup includes:

- A 16-person Champions Challenge tag match featuring all TNA champions against a group of TNA All-Stars.

- Tasha Steelz versus Allie Katch.

- Alan Angels versus Leon Slater.

- Ash By Elegance versus Xia Brookside.

These matches will be broadcast on a future episode of TNA Impact! on AXS TV.

Former WCW and TNA Ring Announcer David Penzer Ranks Vince Russo a 0 Out of 10

Show: Wrestling EpicenterGuest: David PenzerDate: 04/26/2024Your Host: James WalshOn the 24 year anniversary of David Arquette winning the W [...]

— James Walsh Apr 28, 2024 04:39PM


Tags: #tna #tna wrestling #impact

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87440/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π