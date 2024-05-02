TNA Reveals Four Exciting Matches for Television Taping After Under Siege Event

TNA Wrestling has scheduled four matches for the May 4th TV tapings in Albany, New York. The tapings follow the Under Siege special on TNA+. The lineup includes:
- A 16-person Champions Challenge tag match featuring all TNA champions against a group of TNA All-Stars.
- Tasha Steelz versus Allie Katch.
- Alan Angels versus Leon Slater.
- Ash By Elegance versus Xia Brookside.
These matches will be broadcast on a future episode of TNA Impact! on AXS TV.
