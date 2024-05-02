AEW's Taz Reveals Serious Joint Issues, Declines Surgery in Favor of Regenerative Treatments

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW announcer Taz recently shared an update on his health status through a post on his Twitter/X account, stating:

"Went to a highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon yesterday to discuss my knee. It’s been brutal for a couple of years, he did testing & X-rays on me. So, both of my shoulders & knees need to be replaced. 4 joints. I am not doing this right now. I’m gonna keep trying regenerative procedures & try to suck it up dealing with the pain." He added a warning from his own experience, advising current wrestlers, "This is NOT from bumps... It’s from training too heavy like a caveman trying to be ‘big’. I’m posting this for today’s wrestlers, please be smarter, times have changed for the better!!”

