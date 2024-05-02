WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's Taz Reveals Serious Joint Issues, Declines Surgery in Favor of Regenerative Treatments

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 02, 2024

AEW announcer Taz recently shared an update on his health status through a post on his Twitter/X account, stating:

"Went to a highly acclaimed orthopedic surgeon yesterday to discuss my knee. It’s been brutal for a couple of years, he did testing & X-rays on me. So, both of my shoulders & knees need to be replaced. 4 joints. I am not doing this right now. I’m gonna keep trying regenerative procedures & try to suck it up dealing with the pain." He added a warning from his own experience, advising current wrestlers, "This is NOT from bumps... It’s from training too heavy like a caveman trying to be ‘big’. I’m posting this for today’s wrestlers, please be smarter, times have changed for the better!!”

Tags: #aew #taz

