Jeff Hardy Cleared to Return to Wrestling Action

Jeff Hardy may soon return to wrestling after recovering from an injury sustained during a No DQ match against Sammy Guevara on Valentine's Day.

His brother, Matt Hardy, who recently left AEW after his contract expired, has fueled speculation about Jeff's future. Although it was initially believed that AEW had extended Jeff’s contract to compensate for his time away due to injury, this is not the case. His contract is set to expire this spring, but AEW is expected to extend it because of his injury hiatus.

On a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt shared that Jeff has been medically cleared to compete. "Jeff had been to his doctor and had seen the AEW doctor, and as of right now, as of a couple of days ago, he is officially cleared. He is cleared to wrestle, and he could be competing, I guess, soon. He could be competing any day now. There is your breaking news. Jeff Hardy is cleared after getting his nose broken and his sinuses smashed,” Matt explained.

When asked about the possibility of Jeff returning to TNA, Matt said, "It's going to be very interesting to see what ends up happening. Brother Nero is still under AEW contract. It will be interesting to see if he pops up on TV in the next few weeks. I’m guessing he does since he has been cleared.”