Main Event Announced For AEW Double Or Nothing

Swerve Strickland's AEW World Championship will be on-the-line at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024.

But against whom?

That was the question heading into this week's AEW Dynamite on TBS from the Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

In the first segment of the show, which started off a double-header with live episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage airing back-to-back tonight, we got our answer.

The Young Bucks cut off Swerve Strickland during his in-ring promo at the start of the show, and introduced his opponent for his AEW World Championship defense at the next AEW pay-per-view event later this month.

Christian Cage made his way out accompanied by The Patriarchy, and was revealed to be the man who will be standing across the ring from Swerve Strickland at AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 with the AEW World Championship at-stake.

Cage would attack Swerve, blaming him for their loss at the AEW ALL IN 2023 pay-per-view in London, England, and pointed out how he doesn't forget anything, and remembers Swerve breaking into "his son" Nick Wayne's gym to assault him in the past. The segment wrapped up with Killswitch yanking a chunk of Swerve's hair out of his head.

AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 is scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26.