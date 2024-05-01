No Exit for Nick Khan from WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Last week, some confusion arose from a Sportico report claiming that Nick Khan and Vince McMahon were selling their remaining TKO shares. However, as highlighted by Brandon Thurston on YouTube, both Khan and McMahon still hold a substantial number of TKO shares.

Contrary to rumors, Nick Khan is not planning to leave WWE; the shares he has put up for sale have been listed since the previous year. Khan's contract with WWE is set to expire in September 2025, with no signs of him leaving the company. Currently, McMahon owns about 8 million shares, which accounts for nearly 5% of the stock, along with 9.9% of class A shares. For further details, watch the video below.