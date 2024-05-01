WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

No Exit for Nick Khan from WWE

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2024

No Exit for Nick Khan from WWE

Last week, some confusion arose from a Sportico report claiming that Nick Khan and Vince McMahon were selling their remaining TKO shares. However, as highlighted by Brandon Thurston on YouTube, both Khan and McMahon still hold a substantial number of TKO shares.

Contrary to rumors, Nick Khan is not planning to leave WWE; the shares he has put up for sale have been listed since the previous year. Khan's contract with WWE is set to expire in September 2025, with no signs of him leaving the company. Currently, McMahon owns about 8 million shares, which accounts for nearly 5% of the stock, along with 9.9% of class A shares. For further details, watch the video below.

The Undertaker Shares His Candid Views on the WWE Draft 2024

During his podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker shared his perspective on the WWE Draft. He expressed his desire for more strategic man [...]

— Ben Kerin May 01, 2024 02:56PM

Source: Brandon Thurston noted on YouTube
Tags: #wwe #tko #vince mcmahon #nick khan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87430/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π