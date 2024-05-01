WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Reveals Fresh Matches and Segment for Tonight's Live Dynamite and Rampage Shows

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2024

Two new matches and a new segment are set for tonight's AEW double-header.

The Canadian Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, will host this week's AEW Dynamite, followed immediately by a live episode of AEW Rampage. Each event will feature a newly announced match.

Tonight's AEW Dynamite lineup includes a one-on-one match between Samoa Joe and Isiah Kassidy, along with an appearance by Orange Cassidy. Meanwhile, Jay White will face Dante Martin on AEW Rampage.

Additionally, the AEW Dynamite schedule features Chris Jericho battling Katsuyori Shibata for the FTW Championship at 8/7c on TBS. The show will also unveil Swerve Strickland’s challenger for the AEW World title at AEW Double or Nothing, Adam Copeland defending the TNT Championship against a member of The House of Black, Serena Deeb taking on Mariah May, an appearance by Kenny Omega, and Claudio Castagnol squaring off against “The Machine” Brian Cage in singles action.

