Powerhouse Hobbs to Immediately Undergo Surgery for Injury Sustained on AEW Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs, AEW star and former TNT Champion, suffered a leg injury during his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match against Jon Moxley a week ago. Initially reported as significant, the injury now requires Hobbs to undergo surgery soon, if it hasn't happened already. No return date has been set, but it appears Hobbs will be absent from AEW programming for an extended period.

Meanwhile, AEW continues its schedule and will be in Winnipeg, Canada for tonight's episode of Dynamite. The show will feature Kenny Omega's return and an FTW Championship match between Katsuyori Shibata and Chris Jericho.