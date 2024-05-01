AEW Revolution Rakes in Over $1 Million In Ticket Sales

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AEW Revolution 2024, held in March, was a major success, generating over $1 million in ticket sales.

The event, which took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, was notably highlighted by Sting's final career match. According to details from the venue provided to WrestleNomics, total ticket revenue reached $1,025,829.50. This amount includes $64,865.10 in sales tax and $9,547.23 for Ticketmaster’s 5% fee. After these deductions, the net revenue stood at $951,417.17.

The data also revealed that 15,837 tickets were sold with an average price of $65 each, factoring in the higher-priced "platinum" tickets. Out of the 16,118 tickets distributed, only 281 were comped.

