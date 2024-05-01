WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

AEW Revolution Rakes in Over $1 Million In Ticket Sales

Posted By: Ben Kerin on May 01, 2024

AEW Revolution Rakes in Over $1 Million In Ticket Sales

AEW Revolution 2024, held in March, was a major success, generating over $1 million in ticket sales.

The event, which took place at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina, was notably highlighted by Sting's final career match. According to details from the venue provided to WrestleNomics, total ticket revenue reached $1,025,829.50. This amount includes $64,865.10 in sales tax and $9,547.23 for Ticketmaster’s 5% fee. After these deductions, the net revenue stood at $951,417.17.

The data also revealed that 15,837 tickets were sold with an average price of $65 each, factoring in the higher-priced "platinum" tickets. Out of the 16,118 tickets distributed, only 281 were comped.

Darby Allin Teases his AEW TV Return Date

Darby Allin suffered a broken foot on AEW Dynamite during a match against Jay White and had to postpone Mt. Everest trip. Darby was also hit [...]

— James Walsh Apr 30, 2024 03:45PM

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #revolution

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87424/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π