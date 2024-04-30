Darby Allin Teases his AEW TV Return Date

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Darby Allin suffered a broken foot on AEW Dynamite during a match against Jay White and had to postpone Mt. Everest trip. Darby was also hit by a bus over the weekend.



During an interview with The Daly Migs Show, Darby was asked about potentially appearing on the May 15th episode of AEW Dynamite in Everett, Washington. Here was Darby’s response…



“Unfortunately, my foot is not scheduled to heal until I’d say June. So if I did roll up, it would just be with a broken face and a broken foot waving to the crowd, which may not be the worst thing. I’ll see. I trained in Everett, Washington, so it would be like an ultimate homecoming of sorts. That’d be really cool. May 15, I gotta see… I think might be able to make it. As long as there’s no buses, I’m good.”



Darby also commented on his Mt. Everest trip being postponed…



“I was all excited. I was like, yeah, I’m gonna kick Mount Everest’s ass. This is gonna be awesome. Then two weeks before I was supposed to fly out, I broke my foot wrestling at the show. I broke my foot in the first minute of the match and I wrestled an extra 13 minutes on the broken foot. It was so hard, it was miserable. Then I got three metal plates put in my foot, so I’m recovering from that.” (quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)



