Tony Khan Speaks Out on Controversial WWE Comparison

Tony Khan, the President of AEW, recently made a controversial comparison during an interview on the NFL Network, likening AEW to Pepsi and referring to WWE as "evil" akin to Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced film mogul convicted of rape. Khan addressed these remarks in a discussion with TMZ Sports, elaborating on the significant media attention it brought to AEW. He stated, "I think AEW is the best wrestling company in the world in many ways. We have the best wrestlers, the best matches, and have been putting on the best shows. The best pay-per-view events this year have been the two AEW events [Revolution and Dynasty]."

Khan praised AEW for its commitment to show quality and safety, highlighting the company's success in various aspects of the business, from travel arrangements to hotel accommodations. He emphasized, "There are so many great things that have happened in AEW this year. And I’ll hold our track record up on anything — whether it’s the quality of the shows, the safety, the travel, the hotels. Everything we do, in and out of the ring, I think AEW is the very best."

Additionally, Khan commented on the recent NFL draft, noting the challenges he faced due to wearing a neck brace, which he needed after being attacked by The Elite on AEW Dynamite. Despite this, he described the draft as a positive experience that brought even more attention to AEW, saying, "It was really a great draft for us. And I’m glad that it was so much attention for AEW. I think it’s a really exciting time for the company. A lot of people have been introduced to AEW this week. And I know that we had a great audience for [Collision] on Saturday."