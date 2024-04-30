"Who Killed WCW" Documentary Series Headed to VICE TV

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Back in November, news broke that The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions would be producing a project on the end of World Championship Wrestling (WCW), the promotion that famously went head-to-head with WWE in the 90s before completely derailing and shutting down forever. Deadline reports today that “Who Killed WCW?” will premiere on VICE TV on June 4th. The Rock told Deadline the following about the series:



The iconic rise and fall of WCW is one of professional wrestling’s most captivating stories – full of big dreams, massive successes, painful failures, and the harsh realities of the pro wrestling business. With wrestling viewership and fan engagement at an ultimate high, there has never been a more perfect time to tell top-quality wrestling stories, and there’s no better one to start with than a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at this epic saga, known as The Rise and Fall of WCW and personally, the rise of WCW, not the fall, inspired me greatly early in my career where I would eventually become, the Final Boss.



Rocky’s partner at Seven Bucks Productions, Dany Garcia, added the following:



Diving into the saga of WCW is not just another project for us; it is an opportunity to highlight our talents as documentary storytellers in a world where we have historical credibility and knowledge: professional wrestling. This project allows us to build a bridge between the passionate global wrestling audience and those curious about an often-misunderstood industry, strengthened by our partnership with a dedicated storyteller in Vice TV.