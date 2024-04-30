WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Billy Reil, Independent Standout from the Late 1990's, Passes Away at 44

Posted By: James Walsh on Apr 30, 2024

Billy Reil has passed away at the age of 44. 

Reil was an independent wrestler in the hot bed of indy wrestling, the Northeastern United States, in the late 1990's breaking in at a young age with the likes of Trent Acid. Jersey All Pro Wrestling is likely the promotion he's most known for being a part of during its hot, hardcore period.

According to reports, Reil's passing came after a year long battle with various health issues which were not disclosed. 

We wish to send our condoelnces to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Reil. 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #billy reil #independent wrestling #japw

