WWE Raw - 2024 WWE Draft Night Two (4/29/2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, April 29, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (4/29/2024)

The Paul "Triple H" Levesque-narrated "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together." opening signature airs to get this week's show started as always. We then see a live shot outside of the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as Michael Cole welcomes us to the show.

Logan Paul, Patrick Mahomes & The Judgment Day Arrive

We see a fancy car pull up and out pops WWE United States Champion Logan Paul. He shakes hands with NFL Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, the PRIME-sponsored Patrick Mahomes. Joining them are The Judgment Day, who bond as friends before heading into the building together.

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan Kick Off This Week's Show

From there, we head inside the T-Mobile Center, where Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to night two of the 2024 WWE Draft. They show us live backstage shots of the Raw crew, the SmackDown crew, and the NXT roster inside the WWE Performance Center.

After that, we see a graphic showing some of the drafts from night one on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week, as well as the eligible talent pool for the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft. The theme music for the new WWE Women's World Champion hits after that.

Out comes "The Man" Becky Lynch with her newly won WWE Women's World Championship, which she captured by winning the Women's Battle Royal on last week's Raw to fill the void left by former champion Rhea Ripley, who was forced to relinquish the title due to injury. We see highlights of Lynch's battle royal win.

Lynch settles in the ring and informs us of the obvious, which is that "The Man has come back around to Kansas City!" She talks about capturing the WWE Women's World Championship and how it actually took her a couple of years to work her way back to a world title on the WWE main roster.

She says championships aren't for holding, they're for defending. She tells Kansas City they need to find a new number one contender to her WWE Women's World Championship. As she continues to talk, she is cut off by the theme song for Liv Morgan. Out comes Liv, as McAfee reminds us that the "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour" is still in full effect.

The fans drown out Morgan's attempts to talk with "Mami! Mami!" chants. She settles in the ring and says she can't help but think that Lynch owes her a shot at the title. She says the truth is, the only reason she has that WWE Women's World Championship is because she did what Lynch couldn't do at WrestleMania XL, which is take out Rhea Ripley.

Becky agrees with Morgan that she wouldn't have the WWE Women's World Championship if it weren't for what Morgan did to Ripley. She says Morgan would actually have the WWE Women's World Championship right now if it weren't for her eliminating her last from the Women's Battle Royal last week to crown the vacant champion. She says it's funny how that works.

As they continue to talk, the theme for Nia Jax hits to cut them both off. As Jax makes her way out, Cole is quick to remind us that the drafts that took place last Friday and tonight aren't officially in affect yet, so the rosters are still the same as they have been, which is why Jax is allowed to appear on Raw tonight.

Jax points out she is wearing blue and says that's because she was drafted to SmackDown. She says tonight will be the last time she appears on Raw, and with that in mind, if she's leaving she's taking one of them with her. Morgan charges across the ring and drop kicks her through the ropes and to the floor. She says if she was about to issue a challenge, she accepts.

Stephanie McMahon Announces 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 Picks: Round 1

That's how the opening segment for this week's show wraps up. We shoot backstage and we see "Main Event" Jey Uso walking the halls as Cole hypes his six-man tag-team match alongside Andrade and Ricochet tonight against The Judgment Day trio of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Stephanie McMahon is also shown walking backstage, prompting Cole to remind us that the picks for the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft are coming tonight, starting when we return. On that note, we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the evening. When we return, Stephanie McMahon's theme hits and out she comes to the WWE Draft podium.

The first pick for WWE Raw is announced to be the Imperium duo of GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser. Cole and McAfee point out that following their attack of Giovanni Vinci last week, Vinci is no longer part of Imperium, and thus not included in that pick. The next pick, which is the first for SmackDown, is Jade Cargill.

The next pick for Raw is Damage CTRL, which includes IYO Sky, The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka & Kairi Sane, as well as Dakota Kai. And with the final pick of the first round, SmackDown selects with their second pick, "The Prize Fighter" Kevin Owens.

GUNTHER vs. Xavier Woods

After the first round of night two of the 2024 WWE Draft wraps up, a graphic flashes on the screen to show a recap of the first four picks, two for Raw and two for SmackDown. From there, we shift gears and get ready for our first match of the evening. The Imperium theme hits and out comes "The Ring General" GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser.

As they head to the ring, Cole and McAfee remind us on commentary that following their attack of Vinci last week, they are the only two members of Imperium now. The New Day theme hits next and out comes Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening, as GUNTHER goes one-on-one against Woods.

Early on, we see Woods holding his own, but it isn't long before the record-holder for the longest WWE Intercontinental Championship reign of all-time shifts the offensive momentum into his favor. GUNTHER proceeds to settle into a prolonged run in a comfortable offensive lead. After Woods' leg gets tied up in the ropes, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

We return from the break and see GUNTHER continuing to dominate the action, focusing much of his attack on the leg of Woods, which was hurt after being tied up in the ring ropes. Things continue like this until GUNTHER cranks on a single leg Boston Crab, prompting Kofi Kingston to throw in the towel on Woods' behalf, giving the win to "The Ring General."

Winner: GUNTHER

Logan Paul & IShowSpeed Announce 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 Picks: Round 2

Backstage, we see Cathy Kelley standing by with "Main Event" Jey Uso. She asks if he feels any pressure after being selected so early in the 2024 WWE Draft. He talks about this and his match tonight alongside Andrade and Ricochet against The Judgment Day. After this wraps up, we head to another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a touching video package looking at the heroes of the tragedy from the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade, and we see the young man from the video package in the ring to welcome the crowd to this week's show from before the USA Network broadcast began.

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown sitting in the front row. He pounds fists with Pat McAfee at the commentary desk and then we kick things over to the WWE Draft podium, where WWE United States Champion Logan Paul emerges, accompanied by viral social media star IShowSpeed.

The two begin to announce second round of picks. Going first in the second round to Raw is CM Punk. The fans roar and break out into a "CM Punk!" chant. Paul can't speak because they won't stop, so he acknowledges the chants by saying, "I've got his number!"

From there, the WWE United States Champion then announces Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits and B-Fab picked for SmackDown. Braun Strowman is picked for Raw in the last pick of round two, and Tiffany Stratton is picked for SmackDown as the final pick for the blue brand for the second round.

Braun Strowman, "Main Event" Jey Uso Confront Logan Paul & The Judgment Day

Once the second round picks for the WWE Draft are finished, Logan Paul and IShowSpeed begin walking to the ring together. He talks about "Main Event" Jey Uso and assures us that Damian Priest will beat Jey Uso when they meet for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Backlash: France.

He says Uso can't win a title on his own since leaving The Bloodline. Logan says he's going to give us a play-by-play of what is going to happen at WWE Backlash: France, but before he can say anything else, the theme for "Main Event" Jey Uso and out he comes. Pat McAfee, as always, feels the "YEET!" and does the wave with the crowd.

Uso riles the crowd up, getting them to chant "YEET!" after every thing he says. He goes on to threaten Paul, prompting Paul to laugh and ask if little brother Uso is really trying to roast him. He says Uso isn't good on his own, and taunts him again about The Bloodline.

He then says he's tight with his bloodline, as The Judgment Day surround Uso in the ring. We see Finn Balor and JD McDonagh standing behind Uso while Logan Paul and IShowSpeed stand in front of him. Uso starts swinging at anything in reaching distance, but ultimately the numbers disadvantage is too much.

Paul heads out to the crowd and borrows three of Patrick Mahomes' NFL Super Bowl rings. He puts them on and heads in the ring to knock out "Main Event" Jey Uso, but Uso ducks and Paul decks McDonagh. Then the theme for Braun Strowman hits and out comes "The Monster Among Men."

In his surprise WWE return appearance, Strowman hits the ring to make the save. Strowman then heads out and confronts Mahomes in the front row. Uso heads over and stops him and urges him to let it go and be cool. The two head up the ramp together as the crowd gives them a big roar to end the segment.

Sami Zayn Gets A Measure Of Revenge On Chad Gable

Backstage, we see WWE World Tag-Team Champions Awesome Truth. R-Truth and The Miz banter back-and-forth, with Truth being confused and thinking he was at the NFL Draft tonight. Miz clears that up and then asks Truth about something he heard about them having a title defense tonight.

Up comes Chad Gable, who makes a crack about Truth to Miz after Truth walks away. Miz dusts off his old heel catchphrase, "....really? .......really?!" Miz walks off. Chad Gable turns around and is immediately knocked out by a big super kick from someone standing off-camera. The camera pans over and shows Sami Zayn. We head to a break.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (C) vs. "Big" Bronson Reed

As we settle back in from the break, we see Cathy Kelley backstage with WWE NXT commentator and WWE Hall of Fame legend Booker T. She asks him for his thoughts on the picks in night two of the 2024 WWE Draft thus far, prompting him to speak kindly about CM Punk.

This brings in Drew McIntyre, who flips Booker's old catchphrase on him by saying, "You didn't say that ... Tell me, you did not just say that." McIntyre tells Booker he's changed. He says he was here back in the day with Booker T and CM Punk, and he knows how Booker really feels about Punk.

Back inside the T-Mobile Center, the theme for the WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn hits and out he comes for the latest defense of his title. He settles inside the squared circle and his catchy-ass tune dies down. The theme for his opponent hits and out comes "Big" Bronson Reed. The bell sounds and off we go.

We see Zayn start off strong, but Reed ends up using his size and strength to take over. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Reed still punishing Zayn. Zayn fights back and connects with his Helluva Kick in the corner.

Before he can get the pin, however, he is attacked from behind by Chad Gable. Gable, with help from Reed, begin a savage two-on-one beat down of the I-C champ. Gable grabs the belt and holds it high in the air as Zayn is laid out. Reed attacks Gable from behind. He raises the I-C title up as fans boo.

Winner via DQ: Sami Zayn

JBL & Ron Simmons Announce 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 Picks: Round 3

When we return from the break, we see a video package looking at WWE NXT Superstar Kiana James being drafted to the WWE main roster as part of night one of the 2024 WWE Draft this past Friday night on SmackDown. A post from her X account is shown on the screen announcing she will be on Raw tonight.

Back inside the T-Mobile Center, WWE Hall of Fame duo The APA -- JBL and Ron Simmons -- are introduced. The two pro wrestling legends make their way out and head over to the WWE Draft podium to announce the third round picks here at night two of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Picked in this round were the LWO to Raw, Legado Del Fantasma to SmackDown, Drew McIntyre to Raw and Shinsuke Nakamura to SmackDown.

CM Punk Taunts Drew McIntyre From Sky Box Inside T-Mobile Center

After this wraps up, we hear the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre's theme and out comes "The Scottish Warrior" with a microphone in-hand. He talks his usual trash about CM Punk, taunting him for getting an injury and staying at home with his feet up collecting his big checks.

He says unlike Punk, he's injured but still here tonight. As he continues talking, we hear the sounds of CM Punk's theme music. McIntyre looks towards the entrance area, but no one comes out. Eventually we hear Punk's voice, but we still don't see him. The camera pans up and shows an ear-to-ear smiling Punk in a sky box.

Punk says he's not at home with his feet up, he's here in the T-Mobile Center, "you stupid b*tch." McIntyre drops his mic and storms out of the ring in a huff, quickly heading to the back as Cole and McAfee speculate he is on a mission to find Punk.

Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae

We shoot backstage, where we see Maxxine Dupri happy about her performance last week. Chad Gable is annoyed, and yells at Dupri asking if she wants a performance ribbon for trying. He then demands that they go out there and win him some championships. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

As we return from the commercials, we see Sheamus catching up with Bron Breakker backstage. Sheamus tells Breakker he reminds him of a younger version of himself. As he continues talking, we see Drew McIntyre quickly walk through the camera shot, still in search of CM Punk. Sheamus is distracted by this and heads off.

Back inside the arena, the Alpha Academy theme music hits and out comes Maxxine Dupri for our next match of the evening. She settles inside the squared circle and her music wraps up. Her opponent, Candice LeRae, also settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get us started. We see Dupri do well but after a distraction, LeRae gets the win.

Winner: Candice LeRae

Backstage With Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio

We see footage of Santos Escobar revealing the security camera footage last week on SmackDown to Rey Mysterio, revealing it was actually Carlito who attacked Dragon Lee. We return live backstage and Cathy Kelley is standing by with Rey and the LWO. Rey assures her he is not done with Carlito after what he saw last week.

Up walks Dominik Mysterio, who tries taunting his pops, only for the WWE Hall of Fame legend to make some cracks about Dom-Dom's "Dirty Sanchez" mustache. "Dirty" Dom walks off in a huff as we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

CM Punk Continues To Get The Better Of Drew McIntyre

When we return, we see promotion for this week's WWE Backlash: France Kickoff media event, which is free and open to the public. Backstage, we see Drew McIntyre has made his way to the sky box area of the T-Mobile Center. Someone tells him which door to check.

He opens it, only to find an autographed photo of Punk waiting for him just as Punk's theme hits and he sees him way down below from the sky box making his way out through the regular entrance area to the ring without an arm brace on. Punk said he loves Kansas City and the people who inhabit it, so he didn’t want to waste their time.

Punk said he wanted to do his thing in less time than McIntyre was world champion, which means he has just over five minutes. Punk told McAfee to time him. Punk sat down cross-legged in the middle of the ring. Punk said McIntyre prayed for him to get hurt, so he thinks it’s good that he injured McIntyre.

He said McIntyre is only good for Tweeting and that’s why he was drafted before McIntyre. Punk said he’s not out for revenge, but McIntyre has given him purpose. Punk said he was drafted before McIntyre due to simple wrestling economics. Punk said he’s the best in the world in the ring, on the mic, and even on commentary. Punk said no offense to McAfee and Cole.

"The Best in the World" goes on to say that losers hope things happen, whereas winners actually make things happen themselves. He said that once he’s medically cleared, he will make McIntyre’s life a miserable hell. Punk’s music played to wrap up the segment, as McIntyre stares daggers at Punk from the sky box.

Teddy Long & Alundra Blayze Announce 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 Picks: Round 4

The theme music for former longtime SmackDown General Manager and WWE Hall of Fame legend Teddy Long hits. Out he comes with former WWE Women's Champion and fellow WWE Hall of Fame legend Alundra Blayze (a.k.a. Madusa). CM Punk walked up and hugged Long and Blayze before the two begin the picks for round four of the draft.

The first pick of the fourth round sees The Judgment Day group consisting of Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh being selected by Raw. Cole and McAfee point out that as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Damian Priest wasn't included. Naomi is picked by SmackDown. Ilja Dragunov is drafted to Raw. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to SmackDown.

Ilja Dragunov was shown with WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels. "The Heartbreak Kid" handed him a Raw baseball cap and Dragunov did his pose into the camera as the rest of the WWE NXT roster applauded him inside the WWE PC in the background.

Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax

The theme for Liv Morgan hits and she comes to continue her "Liv Morgan Revenge Tour," as she will be in action in our next match of the evening. Her opponent, Nia Jax, emerges from the back and heads to the ring next. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Jax tossed Morgan to the mat twice and then knocked her down with a shoulder block. Jax grabbed Morgan’s leg and slammed her knee onto the mat. Jax tossed Morgan across the ring and then played to the crowd for heat. Morgan came back with a step-up enzuigiri. Morgan got Jax down with a couple of dropkicks.

A short time later, Jax dumped Morgan face-first on the broadcast table. Tiffany Stratton was shown sitting in the front row. Stratton she blew a kiss at the camera as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Tiffany Stratton get involved, which brings out Naomi to deal with her.

Nia Jax knocks Naomi off the apron and out to the floor. Jax turns around and is caught with a Codebreaker by Morgan, who follows up with her Ob-Liv-ion finisher for the pin fall victory. After the match, we head backstage where Adam Pearce gloats about no longer having to deal with Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, calling them Nick Aldis' problem now. We head to another break.

Winner: Liv Morgan

The Dudley Boyz Announce 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 Picks: Round 5

When we return from the break, we see footage from earlier tonight of the segment involving Logan Paul, Patrick Mahomes, IShowSpeed, "Main Event" Jey Uso and Braun Strowman. Afterwards, we return live inside the T-Mobile Center where we hear the iconic sounds of The Dudley Boyz' theme. Out comes Bubba Ray (Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley to announce the round five draft picks.

The two come out carrying a table together. They then do their old "Wazzzuppp!" catchphrase and "D-Von ... get the tables!" catchphrase. Bubba announces The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) as the first pick of the fifth round for Raw. D-Von announces Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) for SmackDown.

Bubba then announces the next pick for Raw is from NXT, which elicits an audible gasp from the crowd. He then reveals that former WWE NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria is coming to Raw. We flash to the WWE PC where the roster literally gives Lyra a Road Warrior-level pop for the announcement.

Valkyria gets emotional as HBK hands her a Raw baseball cap. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell are drafted to SmackDown. That wraps up the fifth round of night two of the 2024 WWE Draft. A graphic flashes across the screen recapping all of the picks for this round as The Dudley Boyz head to the back.

WWE World Tag-Team Championship

Awesome Truth (C) vs. Alpha Academy

Back inside the T-Mobile Center, we hear the familiar sounds of the Awesome Truth theme music. Out comes the reigning and defending WWE World Tag-Team Champions for our next match of the evening. The fan-friendly duo do their usual hip-hop ring entrance, and as they do, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, the theme for Alpha Academy hits and out comes the duo of Otis and Akira Tozawa for this championship opportunity. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Otis and Tozawa start off strong, which Otis hitting his Catapillar spot.

He tags in Tozawa, who goes for a top-rope frog splash, only to land on the knees of The Miz. He gets up and hits the Truth Crushing Finale with R-Truth for the pin fall victory. With the win, the Awesome Truth duo of R-Truth and The Miz successfully retain their WWE World Tag-Team Championships. Michael Cole makes it clear that Chad Gable isn't going to be happy about this.

Winners and STILL WWE World Tag-Team Champions: Awesome Truth

Damian Priest Isn't Surprised Judgment Day Were Drafted In 4th Round Of Night 2

Backstage, we see Dominik Mysterio talking with the other members of The Judgment Day about how he can't believe they fell all the way to the fourth round in this year's WWE Draft. In comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest who isn't surprised, pointing out how they keep trying to help him but fail miserably every time.

He tells them he doesn't need their help to beat "Main Event" Jey Uso and makes sure they all understand that. We head to another commercial break after this wraps up. When we return, we see Liv Morgan walking backstage, when she runs into Becky Lynch. She keeps walking. Lynch then runs into Damage CTRL, who tell her they'll be seeing more of her.

Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis Announce 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 Picks: Round 6

Inside the T-Mobile Center, the Raw G.M. Adam Pearce and SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis are introduced for the sixth and final round of night two of the 2024 WWE Draft. Going to Raw is The Final Testament group consisting of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering & Authors of Pain. Going to SmackDown are the DIY tag-team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

With the final pick in the 2024 WWE Draft, Raw selects "Big" Bronson Reed. The final pick for night two of this year's WWE Draft for SmackDown is none other than NXT Superstar Blair Davenport. We shoot to the WWE PC to see Davenport's emotional reaction, as well as the reaction of the rest of the NXT roster. HBK hugs her and hands her a Raw baseball cap.

"Main Event" Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet vs. The Judgment Day

It's main event time!

For the second time tonight, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance tune of the "YEET!" master himself, "Main Event" Jey Uso. He heads to the ring as McAfee leads the WWE Universe in Kansas City in another "YEET!" wave as the popular WWE Superstar heads to the ring for our final match of the evening. As Uso settles in the ring, we cut to a pre-match commercial.

When we return from the break, the theme for Andrade hits and he makes his way out, as does Ricochet as the final member of the baby face team. Out next are their opponents, the three-man squad from The Judgment Day consisting of Finn Balor, JD McDonagh and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see the Uso, Andrade and Ricochet team faring well, with Priest losing his cool at ringside as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break with The Judgment Day very much on the defensive.

When we return, we hear McAfee and Cole talking about how Cole's phone went off asking him if he fell down and needs an ambulance called due to how hard Priest slammed someone into the commentary desk during the commercials. Things continue with The Judgment Day finally in a comfortable offensive lead for a few minutes, but then Uso gets the hot tag.

"Main Event" Jey Uso hits the ring with a ton of energy, helping his team to fight back into the offensive driver's seat in this six-man main event match. McDonagh tries to help, but ends up being the distraction that cost The Judgment Day the match. Uso hits an Uso Splash off the top-rope for the win.

Uso and Priest go face-to-face as Cole plugs their WWE World Heavyweight Championship showdown at WWE Backlash: France this weekend. That's how the special 2024 WWE Draft: Night 2 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: "Main Event" Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet