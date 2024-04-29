WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Draft Night 2 - Final Round Picks

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 29, 2024

Inside the T-Mobile Center, the Raw G.M. Adam Pearce and SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis are introduced for the sixth and final round of night two of the 2024 WWE Draft. Going to Raw is The Final Testament group consisting of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering & Authors of Pain. Going to SmackDown are the DIY tag-team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa.

With the final pick in the 2024 WWE Draft, Raw selects "Big" Bronson Reed. The final pick for night two of this year's WWE Draft for SmackDown is none other than NXT Superstar Blair Davenport. We shoot to the WWE PC to see Davenport's emotional reaction, as well as the reaction of the rest of the NXT roster. HBK hugs her and hands her a Raw baseball cap.

Source: rajah.com
