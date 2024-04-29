WWE Draft Night 2 - 5th Round Picks

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Afterwards, we return live inside the T-Mobile Center where we hear the iconic sounds of The Dudley Boyz' theme. Out comes Bubba Ray (Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley to announce the round five draft picks.

The two come out carrying a table together. They then do their old "Wazzzuppp!" catchphrase and "D-Von ... get the tables!" catchphrase. Bubba announces The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) as the first pick of the fifth round for Raw. D-Von announces Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) for SmackDown.

Bubba then announces the next pick for Raw is from NXT, which elicits an audible gasp from the crowd. He then reveals that former WWE NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria is coming to Raw. We flash to the WWE PC where the roster literally gives Lyra a Road Warrior-level pop for the announcement.

Valkyria gets emotional as HBK hands her a Raw baseball cap. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell are drafted to SmackDown. That wraps up the fifth round of night two of the 2024 WWE Draft. A graphic flashes across the screen recapping all of the picks for this round as The Dudley Boyz head to the back.