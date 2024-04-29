WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

WWE Draft Night 2 - 5th Round Picks

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Apr 29, 2024

WWE Draft Night 2 - 5th Round Picks

Afterwards, we return live inside the T-Mobile Center where we hear the iconic sounds of The Dudley Boyz' theme. Out comes Bubba Ray (Bully Ray) and D-Von Dudley to announce the round five draft picks.

The two come out carrying a table together. They then do their old "Wazzzuppp!" catchphrase and "D-Von ... get the tables!" catchphrase. Bubba announces The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) as the first pick of the fifth round for Raw. D-Von announces Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) for SmackDown.

Bubba then announces the next pick for Raw is from NXT, which elicits an audible gasp from the crowd. He then reveals that former WWE NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria is coming to Raw. We flash to the WWE PC where the roster literally gives Lyra a Road Warrior-level pop for the announcement.

Valkyria gets emotional as HBK hands her a Raw baseball cap. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell are drafted to SmackDown. That wraps up the fifth round of night two of the 2024 WWE Draft. A graphic flashes across the screen recapping all of the picks for this round as The Dudley Boyz head to the back.

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #wwe #raw #results #thenewday #prettydeadly #lyravalkyria #candicelerae #indihartwell

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87408/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π