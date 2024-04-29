WWE Draft Night 2 - 4th Round Picks

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and is being broadcast on the USA Network. The show centers around the ongoing 2024 draft, with WWE Hall of Famers Teddy Long and Madusa presenting the fourth round picks. They are as follows:

-The Judgment Day are the first picks of the fourth round and will remain on Raw

-Naomi is the second pick of the fourth round and will remain on SmackDown

-Ilja Dragunov is the third pick of the fourth round and will move from NXT to Raw

-Chelsea Green & Piper Niven are the final picks of the fourth round and will move to SmackDown