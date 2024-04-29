WWE Draft Night - 3rd Round Picks

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

When we return from the break, we see a video package looking at WWE NXT Superstar Kiana James being drafted to the WWE main roster as part of night one of the 2024 WWE Draft this past Friday night on SmackDown. A post from her X account is shown on the screen announcing she will be on Raw tonight.

Back inside the T-Mobile Center, WWE Hall of Fame duo The APA -- JBL and Ron Simmons -- are introduced. The two pro wrestling legends make their way out and head over to the WWE Draft podium to announce the third round picks here at night two of the 2024 WWE Draft.

Picked in this round were the LWO to Raw, Legado Del Fantasma to SmackDown, Drew McIntyre to Raw and Shinsuke Nakamura to SmackDown.