WWE Draft Night 2 - 1st Round Picks

That's how the opening segment for this week's show wraps up. We shoot backstage and we see "Main Event" Jey Uso walking the halls as Cole hypes his six-man tag-team match alongside Andrade and Ricochet tonight against The Judgment Day trio of WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Stephanie McMahon is also shown walking backstage, prompting Cole to remind us that the picks for the second and final night of the 2024 WWE Draft are coming tonight, starting when we return. On that note, we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the evening. When we return, Stephanie McMahon's theme hits and out she comes to the WWE Draft podium.

The first pick for WWE Raw is announced to be the Imperium duo of GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser. Cole and McAfee point out that following their attack of Giovanni Vinci last week, Vinci is no longer part of Imperium, and thus not included in that pick. The next pick, which is the first for SmackDown, is Jade Cargill.

The next pick for Raw is Damage CTRL, which includes IYO Sky, The Kabuki Warriors duo of Asuka & Kairi Sane, as well as Dakota Kai. And with the final pick of the first round, SmackDown selects with their second pick, "The Prize Fighter" Kevin Owens.