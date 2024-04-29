WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Kamille Signs with AEW After Stellar Run as NWA Women's Champion

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Apr 29, 2024

Kamille Signs with AEW After Stellar Run as NWA Women's Champion

Kamille, the former NWA Women's Champion, has officially joined AEW.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that she signed with the promotion in February after becoming a free agent earlier this year. Kamille, known as "The Brickhouse," held the NWA Women's title for 812 days, playing a crucial role in the brand. Her start date with AEW has not been announced yet.

In addition to her wrestling career, Kamille recently ventured into acting, portraying June Byers in the film "Queen of the Ring," a biopic about the iconic wrestler Mildred Burke.

Jeremy Flynn Takes Charge of AEW Live Events

All Elite Wrestling has recently reshuffled its live events department, appointing Jeremy Flynn as the new Director of Live Events. Previous [...]

— Ben Kerin Apr 29, 2024 02:15PM


Tags: #aew #nwa #kamille

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87403/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π