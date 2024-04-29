Kamille Signs with AEW After Stellar Run as NWA Women's Champion

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Kamille, the former NWA Women's Champion, has officially joined AEW.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports that she signed with the promotion in February after becoming a free agent earlier this year. Kamille, known as "The Brickhouse," held the NWA Women's title for 812 days, playing a crucial role in the brand. Her start date with AEW has not been announced yet.

In addition to her wrestling career, Kamille recently ventured into acting, portraying June Byers in the film "Queen of the Ring," a biopic about the iconic wrestler Mildred Burke.