Jeremy Flynn Takes Charge of AEW Live Events

All Elite Wrestling has recently reshuffled its live events department, appointing Jeremy Flynn as the new Director of Live Events. Previously, Flynn held the position of Senior Director of Marketing Live Events at Professional Bull Riders. He brings a robust educational background to the role, with an MBA in Business Administration and a BBA in Marketing from the University of Central Arkansas.
Rafael Morffi, who served as the Vice President of Live Events/Touring for AEW from June 2019 until December 2023, has transitioned to a new role at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Morffi has expressed his support for Flynn's appointment on his LinkedIn page.
⚡ Reaction to Tony Khan's Comparison of WWE to Harvey Weinstein
Tony Khan, the AEW President, made a controversial comparison during an NFL Network appearance, describing WWE as “the Harvey Weinstei [...]— WNS Apr 29, 2024 09:10AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com