Jeremy Flynn Takes Charge of AEW Live Events

All Elite Wrestling has recently reshuffled its live events department, appointing Jeremy Flynn as the new Director of Live Events. Previously, Flynn held the position of Senior Director of Marketing Live Events at Professional Bull Riders. He brings a robust educational background to the role, with an MBA in Business Administration and a BBA in Marketing from the University of Central Arkansas.

Rafael Morffi, who served as the Vice President of Live Events/Touring for AEW from June 2019 until December 2023, has transitioned to a new role at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. Morffi has expressed his support for Flynn's appointment on his LinkedIn page.