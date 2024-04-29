WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Max Caster Explains Recent Raps Being More "Offensive" on AEW TV

Posted By: James Walsh on Apr 29, 2024

Private Party's Isah Kassidy interviewed Max Caster on his YoUTube channel. During the chat, he asked about the recent more risque raps Caster has been letting loose on AEW TV. Here was Caster's response:

“A lot of wrestling is based on, can I get people to like me? If you try too hard and you go out there and you say, ‘Please love me, please love me,’ it’s cool, it’s okay. We can try all the tricks, and here’s a pyro, or here’s some new gear, a flashy look, new song. But I feel like the best artists are the ones who will say something and stand by it. So I’m talking Kanye, Dave Chapelle, these are the guys that are the top of their game. So I take a lot of inspiration from that.

What I do, a lot of it is kind of stand-up comedy, and a comedian can go up there, tell a joke, might offend some people, but a lot of people think it’s funny. So as long as it’s funny, I’m good with it.”

 

Source: wrestlingepicenter.com
Tags: #max caster #the acclaimed #aew #private party #isah kassidy

