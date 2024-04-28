AEW Hit by More Injuries

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Julia Hart and Powerhouse Hobbs have both recently suffered significant injuries. Julia Hart, a former champion, may need surgery after reinjuring her shoulder during preparations for AEW Dynasty, where she lost the TBS Championship to Willow Nightingale.

Powerhouse Hobbs also sustained a serious injury following a match against Jon Moxley on the latest AEW Dynamite episode. The details of Hobbs' injury are still unclear, but reports suggest it is severe and his return is not anticipated in the near future.

AEW has faced a string of injuries over the past few years, affecting several top performers at critical times. Currently, the organization is without key wrestlers such as Adam Cole, MJF, and Kenny Omega. Additionally, Mercedes Moné, AEW's newest recruit, has been sidelined with an injury from last year and is expected to make her debut at AEW Double or Nothing.