AEW's Streaming Agreement with TelevisaUnivision Ends Unexpectedly After Less Than a Year

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

Less than a year after signing a multi-year streaming agreement with TelevisaUnivision, AEW unexpectedly ceased to be available on the ViX platform, marking the second international broadcast agreement to end without public notice.

There was no official statement from AEW or TelevisaUnivision on the cancellation of the deal, but a careful examination of ViX’s support page revealed that AEW content had been removed.

The exact date of the content removal was not listed, but analysis of the HTML source code showed that the changes were made on March 13th.

The partnership between AEW and TelevisaUnivision, announced in July 2023, aimed to distribute AEW's weekly TV shows and other content through ViX’s premium service to audiences in Mexico, parts of Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Details about the financial aspects of the agreement were not disclosed by either AEW or TelevisaUnivision, but industry analyst Brandon Thurston estimated its annual value at about $150,000, though this figure has not been officially confirmed.

This issue with ViX is not an isolated event; earlier in the year, AEW programming also vanished from DAZN, despite a multi-year deal that started in January 2023, covering 42 markets. Thurston also estimated this deal's value at around $250,000 annually, but like the ViX deal, no official financial details were provided.

The unexpected conclusion of the ViX streaming contract, along with the earlier termination with DAZN, highlights the instability of international broadcasting agreements and the challenges of securing consistent global distribution for wrestling entities like AEW.

Tags: #aew #televisaunivision #vix

