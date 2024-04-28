Jim Ross Advocates for Swerve Strickland’s Military Past to Boost His AEW Persona

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jim Ross has expressed support for highlighting Swerve Strickland's military background on AEW TV, believing it strengthens his image as a babyface.

Strickland, who served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 2008 to 2015 in York, Pennsylvania, has a family history of military service with his father also serving in the Army.

During his “Grilling JR” podcast, Ross discussed the benefits of acknowledging Swerve’s military past on air. He stated, "He is a very, very physical, tough guy. I want to know more about his military service. We’ve gotta’ address that because he’s mentioned it two or three times on interviews and so forth, and I think that’s a good thing to sell for a babyface, especially because you served your country.”

Strickland recently captured the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty 2024 by defeating Samoa Joe, becoming the eighth wrestler to win the title.

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Strickland spoke to fans, and his next opponent will be announced on the next AEW Dynamite.