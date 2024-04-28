Mercedes Mone's Mic Work Could Be Costing Says WWE Hall of Famer

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mercedes Mone, formerly known in WWE as Sasha Banks, joined AEW earlier this year and made her debut on "AEW Dynamite: Big Business." Despite not having competed in the ring yet, she has appeared in several promotional segments on the show. Eric Bischoff criticized her performance during a promo on the April 24 episode of "Dynamite," expressing concerns on his podcast "83 Weeks."

"I don't dislike Mercedes. She's a phenomenal wrestler, she's a phenomenal performer in the ring. She's had an incredible run. She's hugely successful and I respect the hell out of her for what she's accomplished. That doesn't mean she's capable of holding a mic for more than 30 seconds," Bischoff stated. He noted that WWE had strategies to mitigate her weaknesses on the mic, whereas AEW tends to let her speak live for extended periods, which he believes could harm her popularity.

"Every time she opens her mouth, her stock value decreases by about 10%. She'd be much better off never to say anything. Just smile and do a little fking dance and come out with funny hair. Do all that st. That got her over," he added.

Mone is set to compete against Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at AEW's upcoming event, Double or Nothing.