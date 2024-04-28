WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Mercedes Mone's Mic Work Could Be Costing Says WWE Hall of Famer

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

Mercedes Mone's Mic Work Could Be Costing Says WWE Hall of Famer

Mercedes Mone, formerly known in WWE as Sasha Banks, joined AEW earlier this year and made her debut on "AEW Dynamite: Big Business." Despite not having competed in the ring yet, she has appeared in several promotional segments on the show. Eric Bischoff criticized her performance during a promo on the April 24 episode of "Dynamite," expressing concerns on his podcast "83 Weeks."

"I don't dislike Mercedes. She's a phenomenal wrestler, she's a phenomenal performer in the ring. She's had an incredible run. She's hugely successful and I respect the hell out of her for what she's accomplished. That doesn't mean she's capable of holding a mic for more than 30 seconds," Bischoff stated. He noted that WWE had strategies to mitigate her weaknesses on the mic, whereas AEW tends to let her speak live for extended periods, which he believes could harm her popularity.

"Every time she opens her mouth, her stock value decreases by about 10%. She'd be much better off never to say anything. Just smile and do a little fking dance and come out with funny hair. Do all that st. That got her over," he added.

Mone is set to compete against Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at AEW's upcoming event, Double or Nothing.

Title Match Set for Upcoming AEW Dynamite Episode

All Elite Wrestling has scheduled a championship bout for the upcoming episode of Dynamite on TBS. TNT Champion, Adam Copeland, known as "Th [...]

— WNS Apr 28, 2024 02:53PM


Tags: #aew #mercedes mone #eric bischoff

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87386/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π