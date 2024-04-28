WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Title Match Set for Upcoming AEW Dynamite Episode

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

All Elite Wrestling has scheduled a championship bout for the upcoming episode of Dynamite on TBS. TNT Champion, Adam Copeland, known as "The Rated R Superstar," will defend his title against an opponent from the House of Black.

This challenge was confirmed during the last episode of AEW Collision, where it was announced that the House of Black would respond to Copeland's open challenge on the next Dynamite. Malakai Black hinted that Copeland, along with the audience, will only discover his opponent on the day of the match, May 1.

Additionally, the episode will feature Kenny Omega's return, the reveal of Swerve Strickland's challenger for the AEW World Championship at Double Or Nothing, and FTW Champion Chris Jericho, under his moniker "The Learning Tree," defending his title against Katsuyori Shibata.

