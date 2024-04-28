Brie Garcia Opens Up About Bryan Danielson's Scary Moment at AEW Dynasty

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Brie Garcia recently shared her reactions to Bryan Danielson's match against Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty, where Danielson seemed to have suffered an injury. During the match, which many fans had eagerly anticipated, Ospreay emerged victorious. Towards the end, he executed a move called the Storm Driver 91, after which Danielson appeared injured and had to be assisted backstage. AEW later released a video showing him being examined in the trainer's room.

In an episode of The Nicole & Brie Show, Brie Garcia, who is married to Bryan Danielson, talked about the match with her co-host Nikki Garcia. Here’s what she had to say:

Brie Garcia: I watched, and yes, a lot of moments I was like, ‘Your neck. I was so scared.’ Obviously, he walked away healthy from the match. I shouldn’t say healthy, he did hurt himself.

Nikki Garcia: He did. You always create a headline with him.

Brie Garcia: I think everyone knows, he did fall on his neck. He’s good. Not like anything where he is out of the ring and getting surgery.

Brie Garcia Praises Bryan Danielson’s Match With Will Ospreay

Brie went on to note that Bryan Danielson landed on neck a certain way, and he wrestles hard. She then praised his match against Ospreay. She agreed that it was one of the best matches in the United States of all time.

“You wrestle hard and unfortunately, he’s going to be 43 on May 22nd, your body does things,” Brie Garcia said. “I saw a lot of people online say the same thing, it’s probably one of the best matches in pro wrestling history, I’m just gonna be that cocky. Some are saying ‘in the United States, the best pro wrestling match in the United States.’

“Better than any match so far this year. I agree. I think Bryan and Will, their chemistry and story, they are both such stars. It just got you fired up. When I watched the match, I told Bryan, ‘I got fired up. Fired up!'”

On the April 27 episode of AEW Collision, commentator Tony Schiavone mentioned that Bryan Danielson was taking a break to recover from his match against Ospreay, with no specific timeline provided for his return to AEW.