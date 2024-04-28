The Undertaker Applauds Triple H's Leadership and Mentorship in WWE

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Undertaker recently commended Triple H, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current Chief Content Officer of WWE, for his deep understanding of wrestling.

Speaking on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, The Undertaker highlighted Triple H's effective communication skills and lack of arrogance.

“He was one of my favorite people to get in the ring with. We had amazing chemistry, and he just always had a good idea of the story and where it would go.

“He knows what he’s talking about … but he conveys it in a manner that he’s not arrogant. He’s just a really good mentor type. He’s wearing a lot of hats but just his demeanor and the ability to lock in with today’s talent. It’s different than it used to be.”