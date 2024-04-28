WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

The Undertaker Applauds Triple H's Leadership and Mentorship in WWE

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

The Undertaker Applauds Triple H's Leadership and Mentorship in WWE

The Undertaker recently commended Triple H, a fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current Chief Content Officer of WWE, for his deep understanding of wrestling.

Speaking on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, The Undertaker highlighted Triple H's effective communication skills and lack of arrogance.

“He was one of my favorite people to get in the ring with. We had amazing chemistry, and he just always had a good idea of the story and where it would go.

“He knows what he’s talking about … but he conveys it in a manner that he’s not arrogant. He’s just a really good mentor type. He’s wearing a lot of hats but just his demeanor and the ability to lock in with today’s talent. It’s different than it used to be.”


Tags: #wwe #triple h #paul levesque #undertaker #six feet under

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87382/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π