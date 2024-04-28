MJF Reportedly Undergoes Surgery For Shoulder Injury

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

MJF has been notably silent about his physical condition since competing at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view in December, where he wrestled with a torn labrum and a hip injury. After the event, where he lost the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Samoa Joe, MJF faced a tough decision about undergoing surgery for his injured shoulder, which could potentially sideline him for a year.

Recent reports confirm that MJF has opted for surgery to repair his left shoulder. Wrestle Purists, known for accurate reporting, revealed this development, though there's currently no set timeline for his return. Initially, MJF hoped to return to the ring by March and had discussions with AEW President Tony Khan in Boston about future storylines, but plans have since shifted.

We hope for MJF's swift and full recovery.