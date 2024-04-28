WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

MJF Reportedly Undergoes Surgery For Shoulder Injury

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

MJF Reportedly Undergoes Surgery For Shoulder Injury

MJF has been notably silent about his physical condition since competing at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view in December, where he wrestled with a torn labrum and a hip injury. After the event, where he lost the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Samoa Joe, MJF faced a tough decision about undergoing surgery for his injured shoulder, which could potentially sideline him for a year.

Recent reports confirm that MJF has opted for surgery to repair his left shoulder. Wrestle Purists, known for accurate reporting, revealed this development, though there's currently no set timeline for his return. Initially, MJF hoped to return to the ring by March and had discussions with AEW President Tony Khan in Boston about future storylines, but plans have since shifted.

We hope for MJF's swift and full recovery.

Darby Allin Hit By A Bus in New York City

Darby Allin was injured in New York City recently. Allin reported on Instagram that he was hit by a bus while crossing the street. Despite [...]

— WNS Apr 28, 2024 12:09PM


Tags: #aew #mjf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87379/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π