Darby Allin Hit By A Bus in New York City

Posted By: WNS on Apr 28, 2024

Darby Allin was injured in New York City recently.

Allin reported on Instagram that he was hit by a bus while crossing the street. Despite significant facial injuries shown in his photos, Allin managed to attend a Broadway show, indicating he was not hospitalized.

Last month, Allin was temporarily removed from TV programming after a match with Jay White to supposedly climb Mt. Everest, but it was later disclosed that he had sustained a broken foot during the fight. Allin mentioned he was crossing the street with this broken foot.

We wish him a swift recovery from both injuries.

 
 
 
 
 
Tags: #aew #darby allin #new york city

