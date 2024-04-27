WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Crowns Inaugural Champion Following SmackDown

Posted By: WNS on Apr 27, 2024

WWE Crowns Inaugural Champion Following SmackDown

After the first night of the 2024 WWE Draft on Friday Night SmackDown, additional recordings took place for WWE's new "Speed" show, which is broadcast on X. This program features wrestlers in sprint matches with a three-minute time limit. A tournament was also conducted to establish a new champion for this format, culminating in the crowning of the WWE Speed Champion. Spoilers ahead for the tournament finals.

Last night's taping included the tournament finals where Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano to become the inaugural WWE Speed Champion. Fans shared photos on X.

Ricochet's path to the finals saw him overcoming Dragon Lee and JD McDonagh, while Johnny Gargano bested Angel and “Big” Bronson Reed to reach the final bout. The championship belt, glimpsed in fan photos, appears to draw inspiration from the former WWE Cruiserweight Championship, though no official images have been released yet.


