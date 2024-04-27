AEW Collision to Reveal Tony Khan's Medical Status Tonight

Tonight's AEW Collision will feature an update on Tony Khan's condition. The AEW President was attacked last Wednesday by The Elite (Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada), who executed the punishing TK Driver on him. Khan, emphasizing the severity of the incident, appeared at this week’s NFL draft wearing a neck brace. The extent of his injuries will be revealed this evening.
Tonight's AEW Collison card:
- Bullet Club Gold vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified Trios Championship
- Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay
- The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
- We’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for the first time
- Update on AEW President Tony Khan after The Elite attacked him
#AEWCollision TONIGHT right after @NBAonTNT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2024
We'll have an update on the medical condition of #AEW GM & CEO @TonyKhan, after he was attacked by #theElite on #AEWDynamite.#AEW Collision + #AEWRampage starting immediately following @Celtics vs @MiamiHEAT TONIGHT on TNT! pic.twitter.com/4vAnggF9au
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com