AEW Collision to Reveal Tony Khan's Medical Status Tonight

Posted By: WNS on Apr 27, 2024

Tonight's AEW Collision will feature an update on Tony Khan's condition. The AEW President was attacked last Wednesday by The Elite (Jack Perry, The Young Bucks, Kazuchika Okada), who executed the punishing TK Driver on him. Khan, emphasizing the severity of the incident, appeared at this week’s NFL draft wearing a neck brace. The extent of his injuries will be revealed this evening.

Tonight's AEW Collison card:

- Bullet Club Gold vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Unified Trios Championship

- Toni Storm vs. Anna Jay

- The Acclaimed vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

- We’ll hear from new AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland for the first time

- Update on AEW President Tony Khan after The Elite attacked him


