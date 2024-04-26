Carlito Revealed as Dragon Lee’s Mystery Attacker During WWE SmackDown

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a heel turn that regular viewers might have anticipated. Santos Escobar cleared his name by showing security footage that revealed Carlito as the attacker of Dragon Lee.

This turn had been hinted at for several weeks, stemming from Carlito's dissatisfaction with being excluded by Mysterio in favor of Andrade and Dragon Lee as tag partners. The revelation led to Carlito delivering a backstabber to Lee, pushing him into Mysterio, and then fleeing backstage.