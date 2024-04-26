WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Carlito Revealed as Dragon Lee’s Mystery Attacker During WWE SmackDown

Posted By: WNS on Apr 26, 2024

Carlito Revealed as Dragon Lee’s Mystery Attacker During WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE Friday Night SmackDown featured a heel turn that regular viewers might have anticipated. Santos Escobar cleared his name by showing security footage that revealed Carlito as the attacker of Dragon Lee.

This turn had been hinted at for several weeks, stemming from Carlito's dissatisfaction with being excluded by Mysterio in favor of Andrade and Dragon Lee as tag partners. The revelation led to Carlito delivering a backstabber to Lee, pushing him into Mysterio, and then fleeing backstage.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (4/26/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, April 26, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com re [...]

— WNS Apr 26, 2024 09:59PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #carlito

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/87368/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π